Global Coin Offers for Sale the Incredible 4.4 Pound Solid Gold Coin, Issued by The Royal Mint to Commemorate the 1st Anniversary of the Coronation of King Charles III

Masterfully forged from 2 kilograms of pure 24 karat gold, the Royal Mint has designed and released an amazing legal tender gold coin in commemoration of the 1st anniversary of the coronation of King Charles III.

—

The coin was issued by the United Kingdom in the denomination of 2,000 British pounds sterling.

It is made of 0.999 pure 24-karat gold. It weighs 2,010.00 grams (4.4 pounds). The coin has a diameter of 150mm (5.9 inches).

The coin's obverse was designed by Martin Jennings, and the reverse was designed by John Bergdahl.

The coin is Proof 70 Ultra Cameo and was graded by NGC. This quality ensures deep contrast and unmatched detail.

It is certified by The Royal Mint, and all documentation is available to the purchaser.

This is the world's largest coin with King Charles III's effigy.

Global Coin is offering this unique, one-of-a-kind coin for sale in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.

Interested parties should visit this website to learn more and submit and express their interest.

About the company: Global Coin, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, USA, is a leading dealer of top-quality precious metal coins.

Contact Info:

Name: Stephen Pfeil

Email: Send Email

Organization: Global Coin LLC

Phone: +1 844 595 9599

Website: https://shopglobalcoin.com



Release ID: 89129128

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.