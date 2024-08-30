Global Coin Unveils Exclusive 2024 Gold and Silver Ideal Cushion Diamond Coins Autographed by Susanna Blunt

First Day of Issue Coins Available in Perfect Grade, Signed by the Renowned Artist Behind the Canadian Queen Elizabeth II Effigy

Global Coin, a leading online platform for collectors and investors of precious metal coins, is thrilled to announce the release and exclusive offer of the 2024 Gold Ideal Cushion Diamond | First Day of Issue | PCGS MS70 | Susanna Blunt Autographed coin, along with the 2024 Burnished Silver Ideal Cushion Diamond | First Day of Issue | PCGS SP70 | Susanna Blunt Autographed coin.

These highly anticipated coins, crafted by the Royal Canadian Mint, represent the pinnacle of numismatic artistry and precision. Each coin is meticulously graded and certified as a perfect MS70 (Mint State 70) for the gold version and SP70 (Specimen 70) for the silver version, ensuring that collectors and investors receive only the highest quality. Adding to their exclusivity, both coins are signed by Susanna Blunt, the distinguished artist responsible for the iconic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II featured on Canadian coinage.

About the 2024 Gold Ideal Cushion Diamond Coin

The 2024 Gold Ideal Cushion Diamond coin is a true masterpiece, designed in the unique shape of a cushion-cut diamond. This stunning piece is crafted from .9999 pure gold and weighs 148 grams (5.2 oz), making it an exquisite addition to any collection. What sets this coin apart is its First Day of Issue designation, which, coupled with its perfect MS70 grade, makes it a must-have for discerning collectors.

About the 2024 Burnished Silver Ideal Cushion Diamond Coin

Equally captivating is the 2024 Burnished Silver Ideal Cushion Diamond coin shaped like a cushion-cut diamond. Made from .9999 pure silver, this coin weighs 80.4 grams (2.8 oz) and boasts the First Day of Issue designation with a flawless SP70 grade. The burnished finish adds an extra layer of sophistication, enhancing the coin's appeal to new and seasoned collectors.

Exclusivity and Collectibility

Adding Susanna Blunt's signature to each coin enhances its value and creates a personal connection to one of Canada’s most celebrated artists. Her signature is a testament to these coins' artistry and historical significance, making them more than just pieces of precious metal—they are works of art.

With limited quantities available, Global Coin encourages collectors and investors to secure their pieces promptly. These coins are expected to sell out quickly due to their rarity, perfect grades, and the added value of Susanna Blunt’s autograph.

Purchase Information

The 2024 Gold Ideal Cushion Diamond and the 2024 Burnished Silver Ideal Cushion Diamond coins are now available exclusively through Global Coin’s online store. Collectors can view more details and secure their coins by visiting the product page: 2024 Burnished Silver Ideal Cushion Diamond | First Day of Issue | PCGS SP70 | Susanna Blunt Autographed.

About the company: About Global Coin Global Coin is a premier online platform for collectors and investors of rare and valuable coins. Committed to quality, authenticity, and customer satisfaction, Global Coin offers an extensive selection of coins worldwide, catering to novice and experienced collectors. Learn more at shopglobalcoin.com.

