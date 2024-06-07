Global Coin Unveils Rare $350 Canadian Year of the Dragon Coin

Global Coin is thrilled to announce the exclusive availability of a unique $350 Canadian Year of the Dragon First Day of Issue coin. This coin is a collectible masterpiece of numismatic art and innovation.

Introducing the 2024 $350 Canada Year of the Dragon Gold Coin

The 2024 $350 Canada Year of the Dragon gold coin represents a pinnacle of numismatic artistry, featuring revolutionary Extraordinarily High Relief (EHR). In Chinese astrology, the wood dragon symbolizes growth, creativity, and fortune. This exquisite coin elevates the dragon to impressive heights on both the obverse and reverse sides, marking the Royal Canadian Mint's first use of EHR. This innovation ensures this coin will be a coveted piece among collectors and enthusiasts.

Obverse Design

The obverse, masterfully designed by artist Simon Ng, presents the dragon in a new dimension. Four pearls and a double date on the special marking add a regal touch to this majestic design.

Reverse Design

The reverse, also designed by Simon Ng, captures the mystical essence of the dragon, the fifth sign of the Chinese Zodiac. Each detail, from the laser-engraved wood element pattern to the moonlit sky, is meticulously crafted.

Features of the Coin:

Extremely low mintage: 108 pieces

Composed of over 6.6 ounces of .9999 (99.99%) pure gold

First Day of Issue designation

Proof grade 70 Deep Cameo

$350 denomination

50mm diameter

Obverse Designer: Simon Ng

Reverse Designer: Simon Ng

Signed by Susanna Blunt, renowned Royal Canadian Mint artist

Guaranteed by the Royal Canadian Mint

A Statement from Global Coin's CEO, Stephen Pfeil:

"As someone who has spent over two decades in the coin industry, I can say without hesitation that this coin is truly extraordinary. The Royal Canadian Mint has made history by creating a Double Extraordinarily High Relief coin on both sides. This technical feat, on a coin of 6.6 ounces of pure 24kt gold and the intricate detailing, makes this piece more of a sculpture than a traditional coin. The limited mintage of just 108 pieces underscores its exclusivity. With only one remaining from the initial flawless Proof 70 condition batch graded by PCGS, collectors have a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of numismatic history."

About Global Coin:

At Global Coin, we are dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience, paired with an extensive range of high-quality numismatic products and rapid delivery services.

Our mission is to transform your buying journey, ensuring that each transaction is not just a purchase but an experience. With a team boasting over a century of combined numismatic expertise, we pride ourselves on offering unparalleled customer service. Our commitment to excellence is evident in our approach to treating every customer individually, providing professional, courteous service, and free domestic shipping on all orders.

Global Coin is your ultimate destination, whether you are searching for ancient coins dating back 2000 years or the latest bullion releases. We are a trusted source of silver, gold, platinum, palladium, and even the rarest metals like rhodium. Our dedication extends to helping collectors find that elusive "missing piece" to complete their collections.

At Global Coin, we curate experiences beyond transactions, allowing you to explore a world of historical and contemporary numismatic possibilities. Discover the richness of history and the excitement of new releases all in one place.

