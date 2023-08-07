Global Container Orchestration Market Accounted For US$ 741.3 Mn in 2022; Says Absolute Markets Insights

Global Container Orchestration Market is Growing at a CAGR of 18% over the Forecast period (2023 – 2031).

Container orchestration is the process of managing and automating the deployment, scaling, and operation of containers within a containerized application environment. Containers are lightweight, portable, and isolated units that package an application and its dependencies together. Container orchestration tools help in efficiently managing containerized applications, making them easier to deploy, scale, and manage across various infrastructure environments.

Factors Supporting the Growth of the Global Container Orchestration Market

The widespread adoption of cloud computing and the migration of applications to the cloud have fueled the demand for container orchestration platforms. Cloud providers offer managed kubernetes services, making it easier for businesses to deploy and manage containerized applications. With the rise of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, organizations seek container orchestration solutions that can manage workloads across multiple environments seamlessly. The global container orchestration market has seen the emergence of a vast ecosystem of tools, services, and solutions around popular platforms like kubernetes. This ecosystem has made it easier for enterprises to adopt and integrate container orchestration into their existing workflows leading to the exponential rise in the global container orchestration market.

Global Container Orchestration Market Future

The adoption of container orchestration is expected to continue expanding across various industries and company sizes. As container orchestration platforms like Kubernetes have matured, they are likely to become even more user-friendly and accessible, attracting more organizations to adopt them. With the rise of edge computing and the proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, container orchestration is poised to play a vital role in managing applications at the edge efficiently. The ability to deploy and manage containerized applications in resource-constrained environments is expected to be a significant advantage. As container orchestration platforms evolve to address new challenges and opportunities, they are likely to play an even more significant role in shaping the future of application deployment and management.

Key Highlights: Global Container Orchestration Market

Container orchestration has gained popularity and adoption across a wide range of industries due to its ability to streamline application deployment, scalability, and management. The IT and Telecomm industry, including software development companies and startups, have been amongst the early adopters of container orchestration. Containerization allows them to build, deploy, and scale applications more efficiently, accelerating the development and release cycles. Telecom firms may drastically decrease the time and resources necessary to operate their networks by automating container deployment and maintenance. This not only saves money but also helps businesses to focus more on their primary business operations. It enables telecom firms to install and manage applications and services across many environments, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. This adaptability is critical in today's fast changing telecom world, where businesses must respond swiftly to shifting market conditions and client expectations.

Container orchestration is equally beneficial for small businesses as it is for large enterprises. Small businesses often face unpredictable growth patterns. Container orchestration enables automatic scaling of applications based on demand. This ensures that resources are efficiently used, and businesses only pay for the resources they need. Small businesses can adopt a microservices architecture, breaking their applications into smaller, manageable services. Container orchestration supports the deployment and scaling of these services, making it easier to build and maintain complex applications.

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global container orchestration market during the forecast period. In the last few years, Asian countries have witnessed significant cloud adoption, with both enterprises and startups leveraging cloud services to scale their operations. Container orchestration platforms, particularly Kubernetes, have become a natural choice for managing containerized applications in cloud environments. In addition, as businesses across Asia undergo digital transformation, containerization and container orchestration play a critical role in modernizing legacy applications, improving scalability, and accelerating development cycles. The major tech giants like Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, and others are active contributors to the open-source community and have played significant roles in advancing container orchestration technologies in the region. Thus, in the upcoming years, the container orchestration market will continually evolve and its adoption is expected to continue to grow in Asia.

Global Container Orchestration Market Participants

Some of the players operating in the global container orchestration market are

Amazon ECS

CLEURA CLOUD SERVICES

Cloudify

Docker Inc

Dynatrace LLC.

Gitlab

HashiCorp Nomad

Mesos

Platform9

Rancher

Red Hat, Inc.

Other Industry Participants

﻿Global Container Orchestration Market

By Offerings

o Platforms

o Services

By Organization Size

o Large organization

o Small and Medium Organization

By End User Industry

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Healthcare

o IT and Telecommunication

o Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

o E-commerce and Retail

o Government

o Education

o Logistics

o Others

By Region

o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

