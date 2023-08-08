Global Content Intelligence Market Recorded Revenue Worth USD 841.23 Million in 2022: Absolute Markets Insights

Global Content Intelligence Market to Gain CAGR of 32.9% during Forecast Period (2023 - 2031)

—

Global Content Intelligence Market Introduction

Content intelligence transforms material into data sets that may be used to provide "intelligent insights," ultra-personalized experiences, and operational metrics. Content intelligence is a growing marketing method that assists organizations in understanding the impact of their text, picture, and video content. A number of technologies like machine learning, natural language processing, big data, and artificial intelligence are being used to acquire important insights into how their content is being perceived. This data may then be utilized to create a content strategy that engages their audience while increasing traffic and revenue. As content marketing and data-driven approaches continue to be essential components of modern businesses, the adoption of content intelligence platforms is expected to grow across various industries.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report

· In the offerings segment, the platforms segment had the highest share in the global content intelligence market in 2022. Various businesses are highly adopting content intelligence platforms leveraging AI and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data, providing valuable insights into audience behavior, preferences, and content performance. This data-driven approach allows businesses to make more informed decisions and optimize their content strategies for better results.

· The cloud based content intelligence is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in global content intelligence market during the forecast period. The combination of scalability, cost-effectiveness, ease of deployment, global accessibility, and advanced security makes cloud-based content intelligence an attractive option for businesses of all sizes. As cloud technology continues to mature and gain trust, the adoption of cloud-based content intelligence is expected to continue rising steadily.

· In the media and entertainment where content is the primary product, leveraging content intelligence has become a necessity to remain relevant and successful. It allows media and entertainment companies to create compelling content, understand audience behavior, optimize content distribution, and ultimately, increase user engagement and loyalty.

· Asia Pacific's rising prominence in content intelligence can be attributed to its rapidly expanding digital landscape, increasing adoption of digital technologies, and the need for data-driven marketing and content strategies to meet the demands of a diverse and dynamic consumer base. Thus in the upcoming years the content intelligence market in Asia Pacific has huge scope to better understand and engage with this vast audience.

Global Content Intelligence Market Key Developments

· In September 2022, Messagepoint announced the creation of Semantex, a new subsidiary that will provide an artificial intelligence (AI)-based content intelligence platform to help developers tackle challenging content-related issues. Semantex offers intelligent content extraction, outlier identification, and enrichment services to serve a variety of use cases such as text comparison, search, cross-document analysis, digital transformation, platform migration, content clean-up, contract analysis, and more.

· In August 2021, Instoried, an AI-based content intelligence platform, has launched a cutting-edge GPT-3 enabled writing tool, making it the only content creation platform in the world to offer spell check, vocabulary check, headline generation, copyright violations checker, panel testing, and tonal and emotional analysis checker.

Global Content Intelligence Market Segmentation



Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global content intelligence market based on offerings, deployment, organization size, end user industry and region.

Global Content Intelligence Market – Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)

· Solutions

· Services

Global Content Intelligence Market - Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)

· Cloud based

· On-premise

Global Content Intelligence Market – Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)

· Large Organizations

· Small and Medium Organizations

Global Content Intelligence Market – End User Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)

· Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance.

· Government and Public Sector

· Healthcare

· IT and Telecommunications

· Manufacturing

· Media and Entertainment

· Retail and Consumer Goods

· Travel and Hospitality

· Education

· Others

Global Content Intelligence Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2031)

· North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

· Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)

· Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)

· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

· Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

List of Key Players in the Global Content Intelligence Market

· ABBYY

· Adobe

· BiQ

· Ceralytics

· Filtered Technologies Limited

· Foleon

· Hitachi Vantara LLC

· IBM

· inPowered

· Instoried

· Knotch

· Messagepoint

· Scalenut

· Semrush

· Wipro

· Other market participants

