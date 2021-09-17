Global Cord Blood Corporation to Hold Annual General Meeting in Hong Kong on December 7, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) ("GCBC" or the "Company"), China's leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing, and stem cell storage services, today announced that the Company will hold its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders at its Hong Kong office, located at 48/F, Bank of China Tower, 1 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong, at 9:00 p.m. Hong Kong Time on December 7, 2021 (8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time on December 7, 2021).

Shareholders of record as of October 25, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the annual general meeting. The Company has filed its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which Form 20-F (filed on July 29, 2021) can be accessed via the Investor Center section of the Company's website at http://www.globalcordbloodcorp.com, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a meeting notice, proxy statement and hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F free of charge, by contacting ir@globalcordbloodcorp.com.

In view of the enactment of the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation (Cap. 599G of the Laws of Hong Kong), which became effective on March 29, 2020, to promote and maintain social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company may require shareholders seeking to attend the 2021 annual general meeting to submit temperature testing results and wear approved face coverings. The Company may refuse entry to shareholders who fail to comply with such measures.

