Global Corporate Sustainability Awards (GCSA) launched for 2021

2021 CSR Awards in Asia's Largest Sustainability Forum

Chance for corporates' sustainability impacts to be witnessed through Asia's largest sustainability forum

TAIPEI, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced the United States' intention to rejoin the Paris Agreement after his victory in the 2020 US presidential election. The effort in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) continues amidst the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. To recognize sustainability initiatives response to the pandemic, GCSA, organized by Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy (TAISE), specially established the Special Award for Pandemic Response in 2021.



2021 Global Corporate Sustainability Award

GCSA embraces the UN SDGs outlined in the UN's 2030 Agenda. GCSA benefits participants through:

Evaluation by a judging panel composed of professionals worldwide .

by over 2,000 people in the grand award ceremony including senior executives of governments and corporations. International media exposure and positive impacts on corporate image .

GCSA offers awards and recognition in 4 major categories in 2021:

Outstanding Professional: Recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to sustainable development.

Sustainability Reporting: Recognizes organizations for disclosure of sustainability information in transparent and credible manners.

Best Practice: Rewards organizations that have the best practices in sustainability.

Special Award for Pandemic Response: Recognizes outstanding initiatives in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts caused by the pandemic while reflecting upon UN SDGs.

Submission closes on Tuesday, 31 August 2021. The winners will be notified on 22 October 2021 and the awards ceremony will be held on 17 November 2021 during the 4th Global Corporate Sustainability Forum (GCSF) in Taipei, Taiwan. The winners who are unable to attend the ceremony will have their awards recognized over media platforms and award trophies delivered through post.

For details about GCSA, please visit: www.globalcsaward.org

If further clarifications needed, please visit here or contact the award secretariat (Email: gcsa@taise.org.tw).

Award booklets are as below:

Special Award for Pandemic Response: https://reurl.cc/xgmgWV

Others: https://reurl.cc/kVkvxq

Brief introduction about GCSA

GCSA established in 2018 supports the UN SDGs in sustainable developments. GCSA rewards and recognizes companies, organizations, and individuals for their efforts in achieving sustainability. Since 2018, 51 winners from France, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and USA achieved this glory.

Media Contact:

Wayne Chu

whchu@ccstw.net

+886-2-2769-8968 ext.508