The Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition Successfully Held

New Forces Drive Digital Economy Development, New Competition Gather Industrial New Directions

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 2, the 2021 Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition with the theme of "Technology New Empowerment · Digital New Benchmark" was successfully held at Beijing Daxing International Airport Kapok Hotel. The purpose of this competition is to build a platform for communication and resource sharing between government and digital economy innovative enterprises and investors, and to effectively support the growth of high-quality digital economy enterprises and vigorously promote the development of the digital economy industry. The competition was hosted by the Beijing Municipal People's Government, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce, and the National Internet Information Office, organized by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, People's Government of Daxing District, Asia Data Group, and co-organized by Daxing District Economic and Information Bureau and Daxing District Investment Promotion Service Center. Jiang Guangzhi, member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology, Gao Niandong, member of the Standing Committee of the Daxing District Committee and Executive Deputy District Mayor, Yang Beibei, Deputy District Mayor of Daxing District, and more than 20 leaders of relevant committees, offices and bureaus of Daxing District, and more than 70 business representatives participated the activity.

The competition included leaders' speeches, guest speeches, launching ceremony, government-enterprise dialogue, project roadshows, competition summary and so on. During the preparatory phase of the competition, online and offline recruitment channels were both opened, mainly for projects in four fields of digital life and health, digital culture, digital trade, and high-end manufacturing. The total number of companies registered for the roadshow exceeded 200. A total of 15 projects were shortlisted for the competition, competed for 1 championship, 2 runner-ups, and 3 third runner-ups, with prizes of 500,000 yuan, 300,000 yuan, and 200,000 yuan respectively. In order to gather and attract outstanding teams, the competition also set up a number of outstanding innovation awards, and awarded them exclusive trophies.

Before the competition, Jiang Guangzhi, a member of the Party Group and Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economics and Information Technology, delivered an on-site speech. Zhang Li, Vice President of Asia Data Group, made a speech as a guest representative. Leaders such as Daxing District Committee Standing Committee and Executive Deputy District Mayor Gao Niandong jointly opened the competition launching ceremony. On behalf of Daxing District, Yang Beibei, deputy head of Daxing District, presided over the government-enterprise dialogue and exchange session, and conducted exchanges and dialogues with enterprise representatives on the industrial policy and development advantages of Daxing District.

The roadshow of the project involved 15 project representatives in popular areas of the digital economy, such as IoT, AI, biopharmaceuticals, integrated circuits, VR, and advanced manufacturing. They gave interpretations of the project from multiple perspectives such as team strength, technical solutions, business models, application effectiveness, and market adaptation. The jury evaluated and scored the project from 8 dimensions including team design, business model, marketing, finance, operation status and so on.

Shenzhen Xpect Vision won the champion, ORCA UBOAT and KIRI Innovation won runner-ups, Socnoc AI Inc. Beijing NeuraMatrix and Saite Intelligence won the third place.

Shenzhen Xpect Vision is committed to the development and production of photon counting X-ray detectors and the complete system. The core technical team majorly comes from University of Cornell, University of Texas, Tsinghua University, Beijing University and other famous universities. Xpect Vision, a global leader in photon counting technology, successfully realized the mass production of photon-counting X-ray detectors for the first time in the world, and also launched XpectVision mammography and dental image sensors with good quality and favorable prices. At present, the company has more than 80 core invention patents and more than 400 national invention patents, covering the underlying core technologies such as semiconductor devices, integrated circuits, and manufacturing processes.

According to the rules of the competition, all participating projects will be included in the list of key projects in the field of digital economy in Daxing District. While enjoying the national and Beijing digital economy development policies, in accordance with the "1+N" industrial policy of Daxing District, priority will be given to award-winning team talent settlement, rent reduction, scientific research and innovation, fund investment, special industrial policy and other policy support for the landing projects. The successful holding of this competition will promote the Global Digital Economy Innovation Competition to become an important authoritative event in the domestic digital economy field, and an international professional event platform in the digital economy field. It will effectively stimulate the innovative vitality and development potential of participating companies. Actively promote the sustainable and healthy development of the digital economy industry in Daxing District.