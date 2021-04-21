Global digital out of home marketplace launches in Australia

London / Sydney, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22 April, London / Sydney - Leading global digital out of home marketplace VIOOH, today announced its expansion into the Australian market, partnering with JCDecaux Australia to enable its premium digital inventory to be traded programmatically. VIOOH’s platform now connects advertising buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making JCDecaux Australia’s digital out of home (OOH) street furniture and large format inventory easily accessible in the Australian market.

Led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data.

The company, which actively trades across 12 markets globally including Australia, has been trialling digital OOH to gauge interest and appetite among Australian advertisers, buyers and media owners over the last few months, and plans to launch in New Zealand in the coming months.

Key campaigns from the initial market pilot includes work with Dulux, through OMD and demand side platform (DSP) Vistar Media. The 10-week campaign used weather-based triggers across Large Format and Street Furniture to optimise creative and deliver contextually-relevant messages targeted to sites within a 3km proximity to Bunnings hardware locations nationally. Initial results have delivered strong growth, demonstrating an appetite for the flexibility, transparency and smart capabilities delivered by digital OOH.

“Despite the challenges in the last 12 months, digital OOH is predicted to have a strong bounce back this year. Our ambition is to change the conversation about out of home, with an independent platform to help accelerate transformation in outdoor advertising through automation,” said Jean-Christophe Conti, CEO at VIOOH.

“We’re incredibly pleased to launch in Australia. In Q1 alone, it was one of our best performing markets with a 150% revenue increase from Q4 last year, and we saw a 75% increase in the number of campaigns. The top verticals in Australia include tourism, software, home improvement, e-commerce and apparel. We have high expectations for this new market and are already seeing advertisers and media owners alike maximising this new opportunity to thrive.”

“We have held a long-term belief in the future concept of programmatic Out-of-Home,” said Max Eburne, Chief Commercial Officer, JCDecaux Australia. “In collaboration with market-leading technology platform VIOOH, we have step changed from concept to reality. We’re thrilled to now offer Australian advertisers the true benefits of data-driven, real-time executions across our high-quality digital portfolio.”

VIOOH has over 30 DSP partnership agreements globally, including foundation partners for the Australian market - Hivestack, The Trade Desk, Verizon Media, and Vistar Media.

About VIOOH

VIOOH is a leading global digital out of home marketplace. Launched in 2018 and with headquarters in London, VIOOH’s platform connects buyers and sellers in a premium marketplace, making OOH easily accessible.

Financially backed by the world’s number one out of home company JCDecaux, and led by a team of digital OOH and programmatic tech experts, VIOOH is pioneering the transformation of the OOH sector, championing its role in enhancing omni-channel digital campaigns through the use of programmatic capabilities and data. VIOOH currently trades programmatically in 12 markets, with more to follow.

For more information about VIOOH, please visit www.viooh.com

