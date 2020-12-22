Global Dun & Bradstreet Database Grows to 400 Million Companies Worldwide

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, the global business intelligence leader, announces that it has extended its global database to 400 million records.

This increase in its Global coverage, the highest ever achieved by a business information provider, translates into an enhanced level of service for its customers, providing access to a wide range of insights and analytics. The company's philosophy of helping businesses achieve excellence by adopting a scientific, data-based decision-making approach has resulted in more transparent and dynamic markets all across the world.

''Reaching a coverage of 400 million companies is a major milestone to maintain our market leadership and help us continue to be a critical partner for companies worldwide for making the best business decisions. We will continue to progress and lead the market in terms of quality and analytics'', said Sebastian Sanchez, Product Manager of Dun & Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Ltd.

These 400 million records include information such as:

Identification and Contact Data

Marketing Information

Company Financials, which includes Financial Ratios

Media

Litigations

Management

Ownership and Corporate Linkages

Predictive Analytics

Activity and Industry Information

Employees

Registry Information

Sanctions

This critical information for companies will enable better business decisions driven by facts and data and help in the following areas:

Sales and marketing

Financial risk analysis

Commercial credit

Anti-money laundering and fraud prevention

Strategic analysis

"We are fully dedicated to up growing the number of companies in each of our regions. We take special care in maintaining the highest standards of quality to offer reliable information to our customers'', Ali Arab, Head of Data and Content Intelligence -- South Asia Middle East and Africa.

About Dun & Bradstreet:

Dun & Bradstreet data and insights help improve business performance. The market-leading solutions for data and insights are a critical factor to drive revenue acceleration, manage risk, lower cost and business transformation. Global businesses of all sizes rely on D&B's data, insights & analytics.

