Global Employment Platform Multiplier Bags Multiple Awards in HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2022

Multiplier has been named an award winner across nine out of 19 available categories, being presented the Gold standard across five categories and the Silver standard across a further four categories

SINGAPORE, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplier , a leading global employment platform, announces that it has been awarded a total of nine awards out of 19 available categories at this year's HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards. Out of the nine awards received, Multiplier received Gold honours in five of them, solidifying the company's position as the go-to employment partner of choice in the region.



Hiraash Thawfeek, CTO, Multiplier receiving an award from Joanna Bush, Managing Director, HRM Asia

Multiplier is a global Employer of Record service provider which makes it easier for companies to employ teams internationally without the need to register a legal entity. With presence in over 150 countries, Multiplier simplifies the employment process by managing the complexities of local labour laws, compliance, employment contracts, payroll, benefits, taxes and more, all wrapped up in an easy-to-use SaaS solution. With Multiplier, global teams can now hire talent anytime, anywhere.

The awards come at a time when businesses around the world are transitioning from a year of post-pandemic recovery to 2023 and beyond. Even then, three out of every four, or 75 per cent of companies have reported talent shortages and difficulty in hiring - a 16-year high.[1] This average climbs higher in countries like Singapore, India and Australia - 84, 83 and 81 per cent respectively.

"We are humbled to be recognised for our excellence in this industry. Since day one, we have made it our mission to democratise global employment and remove the barriers that exist between companies and global talent pools. It's an honour to be recognised for our innovation and we remain committed to challenging the status quo of how businesses approach global employment for the better."

- Amritpal Singh, Commercial Director, Multiplier

This year's iteration of the awards is the first in-person HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards in three years held at Singapore. The awards recognise the best solution providers and tech enablers for their excellence and innovation in the HR space. Winners are decided by a weightage of 70 per cent and 30 per cent from HRM Asia readers and a panel of independent experts judges respectively.

Below is the full list of awards won by Multiplier.

Gold Award

Best HR Tech - Outsourcing Solution

Best HR Tech - Talent Management System

Best HR Tech - Recruitment Platform Solution

Best Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Service Provider

Best Corporate Healthcare/Wellness Solution Provider

Silver Award

Best HR Tech – Human Resource Information System

Best HR Tech - Cloud Solution

Best HR Tech - Time & Attendance Management System

Best Employer of Record (EOR) Service Provider

In addition to its win at HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2022, this year Multiplier was named an "Emerging Giant in Asia Pacific" in a KPMG-HSBC joint study on APAC's technology-focused startup landscape, a feat only two other Singapore-based companies achieved. It was also named a Leader in G2's Fall 2022 Grid® Report, and had most recently received honours in the Best EOR Service Provider category at HR Vendors of the Year 2022.

With presence in over 150+ countries, Multiplier is revolutionising the EOR space and paving the way for a democratised, distributed workforce. Some of its notable clients include Amazon, PwC, Korn Ferry, Mediacorp and Singapore's Government Technology Agency.

