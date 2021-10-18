Global Energy Ministers, International Organisation Leaders, and Industry Captains Headline the Singapore International Energy Week 2021

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver the Singapore Energy Lecture at the 14th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). This year's SIEW Opening Keynote Address will feature two prominent speakers, H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Indonesia, and Joe Blommaert, President, Low Carbon Solutions, ExxonMobil, who will share their insights and perspectives on SIEW's theme, "Advancing the Energy Transition".

The Singapore Energy Summit will focus on pertinent themes from across the energy sector on: advancing the energy transition, decarbonisation through green growth, energy innovation and regional interconnectivity.



New for SIEW 2021 is the inaugural Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) High-Level Forum which will profile over 25 energy ministers and leaders on "Investing in an Inclusive and Just Energy Transition". The Energy Market Authority will also host the Asia Pacific Energy Regulatory Forum, a biennial platform where energy regulators from 13 Asia Pacific countries will discuss key regulatory issues and share knowledge and best practices.



Other major events at SIEW include the Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum that will showcase the Southeast Asia launch of the IEA World Energy Outlook (WEO) 2021, providing a comprehensive view of how the global energy system could develop in the coming decade. SIEW Energy Insights will highlight industry perspectives from A*STAR, Singapore Battery Consortium, Senoko, SP Group and energy start-ups from the Shell StartUp Engine.



The energy ministers, policy makers and experts speaking at SIEW 2021 include:

Government:

Gan Kim Yong , Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

, Minister for Trade and Industry, Dr Tan See Leng , Minister for Manpower & Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore

, Minister for Manpower & Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Low Yen Ling , Minister of State, Ministry for Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, Singapore

, Minister of State, Ministry for Trade and Industry & Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, H.E. Dato Lim Jock Hoi , Secretary-General of ASEAN

, Secretary-General of ASEAN The Hon. Angus Taylor MP, Minister for Energy and Emissions Reduction, Australia

The Hon. Lily D' Ambrosio MP, Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Minister for Solar Homes, Victoria Australia

The Hon. Bill Johnston MLA, Minister for Mines and Petroleum; Energy; Corrective Services, Western Australia

YB Dato Seri Setia Dr Awang Haji Mat Suny bin Haji Mohd Hussein, Minister of Energy, Brunei Darussalam

H.E. Dr Ith Praing , Secretary of State, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of Cambodia

, Secretary of State, Ministry of Mines and Energy, Kingdom of H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia

H.E. Dr Sinava Souphanouvong, Deputy Minister of Energy and Mines, Lao People's Democratic Republic

H.E. Takiyuddin bin Hassan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Malaysia

The Hon. Dr Megan Woods , Minister of Energy and Resources, New Zealand

, Minister of Energy and Resources, H.E. Alfonso G. Cusi , Secretary of the Department of Energy, Republic of the Philippines

, Secretary of the Department of Energy, Republic of H.E. Michał Kurtyka, Minister of Climate and Environment, Republic of Poland

H.E. Dr João Galamba de Azevedo Galamba , Deputy Minister and Secretary of State for Energy, Portuguese Republic

, Deputy Minister and Secretary of State for Energy, Portuguese Republic The Rt. Hon. Kwasi Kwarteng , Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, United Kingdom

, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy, H.E. Rocio Nahle Garcia , Secretary of Energy, United Mexican States

, Secretary of Energy, United Mexican States H.E. Nguyen Hong Dien , Minister of Industry and Trade, Socialist Republic of Vietnam

, Minister of Industry and Trade, Socialist Republic of Dr Shamma Al Malek , Strategic Affairs Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy

, Strategic Affairs Executive Director, Abu Dhabi Department of Energy Eric Pang , Director, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, People's Republic of China

, Director, Electrical and Mechanical Services Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Thorsten Herdan , Director-General, Energy, Federal Republic of Germany

, Director-General, Energy, Federal Republic of Rida Mulyana , Director-General for Electricity, Republic of Indonesia

, Director-General for Electricity, Republic of Dadan Kusdiana, Director-General for New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation, Republic of Indonesia

Pradeep Pujari , Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, India

, Chairperson, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, Prof Kang Seung-Jin , Chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission, Republic of Korea

, Chairman, Electricity Regulatory Commission, Republic of Korea Richard Steffens , Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia , International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce

International Organisations:

Prof Tatsuya Terazawa , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ)

, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Institute of Energy Economics, (IEEJ) Mary Burce Warlick , Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA)

, Deputy Executive Director, International Energy Agency (IEA) Joseph McMonigle , Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF)

, Secretary General, International Energy Forum (IEF) Francesco La Camera , Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) H.E. Damilola Ogunbiyi , Chief Executive Officer, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Co-Chair of UN Energy, Sustainable Energy for All (SEForALL)

, Chief Executive Officer, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Co-Chair of UN Energy, Sustainable Energy for All (SEForALL) H.E. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP)

and the Pacific (UNESCAP) H.E. Patricia Espinosa , Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)

, Executive Secretary, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Manuela Ferro , Vice President for East Asia and Pacific, World Bank Group

Industry:

Audra Low , Chief Executive Officer, Clifford Capital

, Chief Executive Officer, Esther An , Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited (CDL)

, Chief Sustainability Officer, City Developments Limited (CDL) Tan Su Shan , Managing Director, Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS Bank

, Managing Director, Group Head of Institutional Banking, DBS Bank Thomas Baudlot, CEO Energy Solutions APAC and Country Head South East Asia, ENGIE South East Asia

Lei Zhang, Chief Executive Officer, Envision Group

Joe Blommaert , President, Low Carbon Solutions, ExxonMobil

, President, Low Carbon Solutions, ExxonMobil Seth Tan , Executive Director, Infrastructure Asia

, Executive Director, Infrastructure Asia Cindy Lim , Chief Executive Officer, Keppel Infrastructure

, Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ong , Chief Executive Officer, Keppel Offshore & Marine

, Chief Executive Officer, & Marine Yoshiyuki Hanasawa, Executive Vice President, Chief Regional Officer for Asia Pacific and India at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific

and at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Managing Director of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Kazuhisa Yano , Executive Chairman, Chief Asia Representative, Osaka Gas Singapore

, Executive Chairman, Chief Asia Representative, Osaka Gas Singapore Alan Heng , Interim Group Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Energy

, Interim Group Chief Executive Officer, Pavilion Energy Sumant Sinha , Chairman and Managing Director, Renew Power

, Chairman and Managing Director, Renew Power Datu Haji Sharbini Suhaili, Group CEO, Sarawak Energy

Philippe Delorme , Executive Vice President, Energy Management, Schneider Electric

, Executive Vice President, Energy Management, Schneider Electric Wong Kim Yin , Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Sembcorp Industries

, Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Sembcorp Industries Akihiro Fukuda , Chairman, Senoko Energy

, Chairman, Senoko Energy Aw Kah Peng , Chairman, Shell Companies in Singapore

, Chairman, Shell Companies in Luca Tonello , Managing Director, Structured Finance Department, Asia Pacific , Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)

, Managing Director, Structured Finance Department, , Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) Jimmy Khoo , Chief Executive Officer, SP PowerGrid Limited

, Chief Executive Officer, SP PowerGrid Limited Zhang Zhigang , President, Member of the Board, State Grid Corporation of China

, President, Member of the Board, State Grid Corporation of Martin Houston , Vice Chairman, Tellurian

, Vice Chairman, Tellurian Frank Phuan, CEO and Executive Director, Sunseap Group

Eric Lim , Chief Sustainability Officer, United Overseas Bank (UOB)

SIEW 2021 will be held from 25 – 29 October and will run in a hybrid format at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, with both onsite and online elements. Register to attend the 14th SIEW at www.siew.gov.sg.

About SIEW

The Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) is an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to discuss and share best practices and solutions within the global energy space. SIEW 2021 will be held from the 25-29 October at Marina Bay Sands.

About the Energy Market Authority



The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry. Through its work, EMA seeks to forge a progressive energy landscape for sustained growth. It aims to ensure a reliable and secure energy supply, promote effective competition in the energy market and develop a dynamic energy sector in Singapore. Visit www.ema.gov.sg for more information.

