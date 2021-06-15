The Global Executive Network to Host ‘Launch Your Own Marketplace’ E-Forum

The Global Executive Network (GEN), an international provider of events and forums for top-tier executives, will host an Executive Round Table later this month on how businesses can “launch their own marketplace.”

Slated for June 22, Executive Round Table (digital edition) will discuss how companies can reassert control over their customer bases and ‘combat Amazon’ in the post-Covid era

The Global Executive Network (GEN), an international provider of events and forums for top-tier executives, will host an Executive Round Table later this month on how businesses can “launch their own marketplace.” Representatives of several internationally recognized brands, retailers and manufacturers are confirmed to attend the online event.

“Launching and operating a marketplace may seem like a daunting task,” GEN spokeswomen Claudia says. “But today’s business leaders and marketers understand the importance of reasserting control over the customer experience and expanding one’s product range while minimizing inventory and fulfillment costs.”

“Executives and senior managers from around the world are invited to take part in the upcoming forum, where they can hear and exchange views on how to build – and maintain – a viable marketplace, regain control of their customer base, and combat the likes of Amazon,” Angela, the senior level facilitator of this event, says.

Valuable Insights from Industry Insiders

Slated for Tuesday, June 22 (from 11:00am to 12:30pm EST), the digital forum will feature a brief introductory meeting, a powerful presentation by an industry expert, and a lively, 75-minute question-and-answer session.

Topics to be discussed include the importance of guiding the customer experience, the latest trends in eCommerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing, obstacles to launching a viable marketplace of one’s own, and real-world examples of brands and retailers that have managed to do so despite the challenges.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights from industry leaders and trendsetters, especially in regard to today’s hyper-competitive global marketplace as it prepares to enter the post-Covid era,” George, one of the subject matter experts, says.

Bringing Business Leaders Together Since 1990

GEN – The Global Executive Network has been organizing high-quality events for senior executives and covering cutting-edge business trends since 1990. It currently enjoys an international presence, operating in 90 countries all over the world.

Every year, GEN organizes hundreds of events covering a wide range of business topics and themes, drawing senior executives from many of the world’s largest companies. In recent years, it has successfully held over 5,000 executive dinners and roundtables in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

“But it’s about more than just networking,” Angela says. “Our events allow attendees to hold candid discussions with their high-caliber peers – across a range of fields, sectors and specialties – in a relaxed, well managed, and comfortable setting.”

