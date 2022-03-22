Industry drive to expand and upgrade capacity to push spending over $100 billion for first time

MILPITAS, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global fab equipment spending for front-end facilities is expected to jump 18% year-over-year (YOY) to an all-time high of US$107 billion in 2022, marking a third consecutive year of growth following a 42% surge in 2021, SEMI announced today in its latest quarterly World Fab Forecast report.

"Crossing the $100 billion mark in spending on global fab equipment for the first time is a historic milestone for the semiconductor industry," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "This significant achievement is a tribute to the relentless drive to add and upgrade capacity to address a diverse range of markets and emerging applications, solidifying expectations for long-term industry growth to enable electronics for the digital world."

"Global fab equipment spending is forecast to have another healthy year in 2023 and is expected to remain above the $100 billion mark," said Sanjay Malhotra, vice president of Corporate Marketing and the Market Intelligence Team at SEMI. "We expect global semiconductor capacity to maintain steady growth this year and in 2023."



Global Fab Equipment Spending Expected to Hit New High of $107 Billion in 2022, SEMI Reports

Fab Equipment Spending by Region

Taiwan is expected to lead fab equipment spending in 2022, increasing investments 56% YoY to US$35 billion, followed by Korea at US$26 billion, a 9% rise, and China at US$17.5 billion, a 30% drop from its peak last year. Europe/Mideast is forecast to log record high spending of US$9.6 billion this year, and while comparatively smaller, this would represent a staggering growth of 248% YoY. Taiwan, Korea and Southeast Asia are also expected to register record high investments in 2022. In the Americas, the report shows fab equipment spending peaking at US$9.8 billion by 2023.

Industry Continues to Boost Capacity

The SEMI World Fab Forecast report shows the global industry increasing capacity 8% this year after a 7% rise in 2021. Capacity growth is expected to continue increasing, rising 6% in 2023. The fab equipment industry last saw a YoY growth rate of 8% in 2010, when it topped 16 million wafers per month (200mm equivalents) – nearly half of the 29 million wafers per month (200mm equivalents) projected for 2023.

Over 83% of equipment spending in 2022 will stem from capacity increases at 150 fabs and production lines, a proportion expected to edge down to 81% next year as 122 known fabs and lines add capacity.

As expected, the foundry sector, with a share of about 50%, will account for the bulk of equipment spending in 2022 and 2023, followed by memory at 35%. The two sectors also represent most of the capacity increases.

The SEMI World Fab Forecast report lists 1,426 facilities and lines globally, including 124 future facilities and lines with various probabilities that are expected to start volume production no sooner than 2022.

About SEMI

SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more, contact one of our worldwide offices, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Association Contacts

Michael Hall/SEMI

Phone: 1.408.943.7988

Email: mhall@semi.org