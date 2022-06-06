Global Financial Expert, Mario Singh, Launched Two of His Best-Selling Books in Vietnamese

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder and Chairman of brokerage firm Fullerton Markets, Mario Singh, recently launched his masterworks, Unlocking the World's Largest Financial Secret and Secret Conversations with Trading Tycoons, in Vietnamese.

Unlocking the World's Largest Financial Secret is touted as the ultimate guide to building a solid foundation in the forex market. The easy-to-read book covers topics like trading habits, factors that affect the market, and how to choose the best broker.

Mario's global blockbuster "Secret Conversations with Trading Tycoons" is arguably the only book to assemble 12 of the world's leading traders to reveal their time-tested secrets, where they share their philosophy, wisdom and winning strategies in trading and investment. The book covers deeper topics such as money management and trading psychology. Probing the minds of the trading tycoons, Mario methodically distils the essential lessons from their conversations for his readers.

On why he chose Vietnam to promote his books, Mario said, "Vietnam has over 70% of the estimated 100 million people under 35 years old. This is the age group where they are most hungry for knowledge and growth as they are looking for career and business opportunities. The biggest takeaway from these books is financial intelligence, where they learn financial strategies and money management skills. Having a good foundation in money and finance can help them in their pursuit of success."

A firm advocate of the power of mentorship, Mario believes that a good mentor can help to cut short the learning curve. He sees the books as his way of remotely mentoring the next generation of traders and investors as they navigate the unpredictable financial markets.

Purchase "Unlocking the World's Largest Financial Secret" and "Secret Conversations with Trading Tycoons" in Vietnamese at these locations or email hiep@pipboxgroup.com.



Ho Chi Minh City - Tầng 8, tòa nhà 194 Golden Building - 473 Điện Biên Phủ, Q. Bình Thạnh

Hanoi - Tòa nhà CMC Tower, Tầng 6 (Lô 08), Số 11 Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy

