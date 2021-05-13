Global Fintech Leader Zafin Welcomes Nicholle Lindner as Senior Vice President, APAC to Spearhead Growth in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, Australia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the world’s leading SaaS cloud-native product and pricing platform for the next generation of banking, today announces the addition of industry leader Nicholle Lindner as senior vice president of the Asia Pacific region (APAC). Ms. Lindner will lead Zafin’s strategic expansion in the APAC banking sector by spearheading sales and customer engagement strategies.

Zafin is a global fintech leader empowering financial institutions to centre their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues. With a focus on continued expansion in Australia and across the APAC region, Zafin’s product and pricing platform enables banks to remain competitive in the midst of challenging market influences such as a low-interest rate environment and open banking reforms.

“The Australian banking industry needs to prioritise digital transformation and innovation to meet the needs of their consumers,” said Ms. Lindner. “I believe that Zafin’s innovative technology will help banks to further accelerate their digital transformation efforts. My priority will be to grow Zafin’s brand across Asia Pacific, and to ensure we’re providing relevant solutions that not only solve banks’ challenges of modernising their core systems, but also maximising their growth potential.”

Ms. Lindner joins Zafin as a trusted senior industry advisor, mentor and consultant with more than 20 years of experience in the Asia Pacific financial services industry where she has helped leading companies with their digital transformation efforts. She has held strategic leadership roles with leading Australian financial institutions including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank and Westpac Group. Before joining Zafin, Ms. Lindner was a senior director at CapGemini Financial Services, where she developed strategy and new business initiatives for their financial services practice in the Asia Pacific region.



“Nicholle’s extensive industry experience, innovative thinking and deep understanding of the industry’s digital transformation needs make her the perfect leader to deliver Zafin’s value proposition in the region,” said Jay Ryan, chief revenue officer at Zafin. “We are pleased to welcome her to the team and believe Zafin is in a strong position for growth across the APAC region.”

To learn more about Zafin, please visit: https://zafin.com/



About Zafin

Zafin, the global leader in SaaS cloud-native product and pricing solutions, is a trusted partner to the world’s most customer-centric financial institutions. Zafin’s product and pricing platform empowers banks of all sizes to center their customers, grow relationships and drive revenues.

The Zafin platform separates product and pricing from core processing to accelerate progressive modernization, enable digital transformation and deliver personalization at the relationship level.

A typical Zafin installation integrates easily with most back-end systems and customer-facing channels to increase product and pricing efficiency and agility, drive interest and non-interest income, and deliver a positive ROI—often in one year or less.

