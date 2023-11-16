Global Food Waste Impact On Climate Change: Sustainability Guide Released

Ever Wonder Adventure (757-231-3068) has released a guide to reducing food and water waste, designed to help individuals consume less and support global sustainability efforts.

The newly released guide explains the current food waste crisis and offer practical methods to reduce excess consumption, including tips for selecting, purchasing, and storing comestible items.

More information can be found at https://www.everwonderadventure.com/stop-food-waste

As the threat of climate change looms, the new guide from Ever Wonder Adventure helps concerned citizens take action in changing their daily consumption patterns of food and water, as part of working towards a more sustainable future.

Statistics show that over 30% of all food produced for human consumption - worth around USD$1 trillion - goes to waste each year, constituting around 1.3 billion tons of discarded comestibles, explains the organization. With step-by-step instructions for how to reduce personal habits of consumption, the team at Ever Wonder Adventure helps people move in a healthier direction for themselves and for the planet. “The global mounting heap of food waste is not merely a matter of eco-consciousness,” explains a spokesperson. “It is an imminent peril that threatens our environment, intensifies climate change, and forces millions into the abyss of hunger.”

To help individuals and families become “Food Heroes,” the guide describes the link between food waste and greenhouse gases, then sets out 15 practical steps that can be implemented as part of a more eco-friendly lifestyle. The recommendations include only buying food that is needed, choosing “ugly” fruits and vegetables, and learning to understand food labelling.

Readers will also learn more sustainable food storage practices, how to ensure that leftovers get used in a timely manner, and tips for using food waste as compost in a garden or yard. More details can be found at https://unfccc.int/news/fighting-food-waste-means-fighting-climate-change

The Ever Wonder Adventure team of sustainability experts also explores the importance of supporting local food producers and farmers, noting that when people buy local, seasonal fruits, vegetables, meats, and fish, the overall carbon footprint of food items can be reduced drastically.

Finally, the guide contains tips for how to overhaul individual dietary choices, such as substituting meats and fish for more pulses and vegetables and growing one’s own food where possible. Readers will also find practical techniques for using less water and choosing eco-friendly products, such as detergents, that help keep soil and water sources clean.

Interested parties can find more information at https://www.everwonderadventure.com/support-us#!/Stop-Food-Waste-Save-Mother-Earth/c/157524501

