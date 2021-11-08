3,681 graduates in 464 universities across 70 countries submitted entries making the 7th edition of Global Grad Show the largest to date

An Alexa with a heart; Next-generation disease decoding software; Self-healing construction materials and textiles; Robots that regenerate land and sea ecosystems; Steering wheels to monitor health; A wearable device for parents to bond with incubated babies; Smog-filtering cars; A ball that detects signs of life within a 5–meter radius

- Global Grad Show: The all-encompassing showcase of graduate projects

- Most promising solutions for complex environmental and social challenges revealed

- Students from 464 universities, including Harvard, Stanford and Oxford to local colleges in Bhutan, Jamaica and Congo submit ideas

- Programme complemented by startup development route, helping high potential solutions go to market

- Projects reflect collective concerns with mental and physical health, food supply, city living, ethics and community welfare

- Planet's future at forefront of global leaders and citizens' minds

- 150 projects from the world's brightest graduates shows path to help solve problems

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Today sees the unveiling of 150 highly innovative academic projects to improve lives, support communities and protect the planet. Part of the largest edition of Global Grad Show to date, the shortlisted entries, selected amongst 2,600 submissions from 70 countries, underline key shared concerns internationally, from infant care to net-zero cities, and illustrate the scale of the efforts – and combined approach – necessary to address them.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8982451-global-grad-show-unveils-150-game-changing-ideas-to-change-the-world/

Now in its seventh year, Global Grad Show, supports the world's most promising academic talent in the field of social and environmental impact, The shortlisted projects are a reflection of what graduates around the world have concentrated on last year, spotlighting some of the world's major challenges and the most promising ideas to address them. These solutions alternate between theoretical and practical, complex and simple, and hail from the likes of Oxford, Imperial College London and Ivy League institutions to colleges in Indonesia, Mexico and Oman.

The initiative, held in partnership with Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and A.R.M Holding, offers all applying students the opportunity to join the Entrepreneurship Programme, a 4-month development route to bring venture-building thinking and opportunities to applicants who want to take their projects forward.

The virtual showcase with the 150 projects in this year's edition is available on www.globalgradshow.com.