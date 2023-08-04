Global Green IT Services Market Leading the Charge Towards a Greener Future; New Report Published by AMI

Global Green IT Services Market Recorded Revenue for US$ 15 Bn in 2022; Expected to Witness CAGR of 11.3% During 2023 – 2031

Green IT services refers to solutions and practices that aim at reducing the impact of IT operations. They primarily promote sustainability and eco-friendliness in order to eliminate or curb carbon emission generated by IT tools and equipments. The global green IT services market has gained tremendous momentum pre and post COVID-19 pandemic era. The shift towards work from home culture, trend of BYOD has pushed users to migrate to cloud services as well as use collaboration tools & virtualization technologies. This trend has contributed to the demand of deployment of green IT services, which in turn is saving energy and has lowered the need for infrastructure. Furthermore, businesses have implemented sustainable supply chain practices, as the pandemic highlighted the need for environmental preservation.

It has been reported that ~34% global companies aim to meet net-zero targets by 2050. Initiatives by businesses of becoming carbon intelligent are increasing. By integrating emissions data and insights into core business decision-making, companies can prioritize, accomplish and scale decarbonization efforts. Cloud migration is a major contributor through which businesses can adopt sustainable practices as it can unlock new opportunities to reduce material waste and achieve clean energy transitions. Based on data gathered, it has been observed that public cloud migrations is expected to reduce emissions by 63 million tons per year which is approximately equal to taking 25 million cars off the road.

Small and medium sized businesses are projected to gain tremendous momentum in the global green IT services market during 2023 – 2031. Growing awareness, cost savings and improved brand reputation is likely to boost market growth. Green IT services mainly focus on augmenting energy usage by reducing (electronic) e-waste, through implementing energy efficient technologies. As these businesses typically operate on tighter budgets, these services prove to be an attractive option which will help them in cost savings in the long run. For instance, SMEs account for more than 90% of the business in Singapore and it is projected that this country will experience a growth rate of 59% in green skill penetration during 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to gain highest CAGR during 2023 – 2031 in the green IT services market. Rising environmental concerns and carbon-neutral initiatives is contributing for the region’s growth. India for instance, demonstrates a growing interest in the green IT services market. The Indian government has announced various initiatives inorder to encourage green IT practices. "Green IT Policy" launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is one such policy, that aims to optimize energy consumption in the IT and electronics sector. It encourages the use of energy-efficient hardware, data centers, and other IT tools and infrastructure.

India runs the world’s largest clean energy programme with an aim to achieve ~175 GW of renewable capacity, helping to reduce its carbon footprint by 33-35%. Solar powered data centers growth is on the rise in India. Hiranandani Group, launched Asia’s largest and India’s first solar-powered hyperscale date center in 2021. This initiative contributed to the vision of decarbonization as well as reduced electricity costs. Thus, the green IT services market is expected to gain momentum in the years to come not only across Asia Pacific but globe as a whole.

