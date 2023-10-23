Global Immigration Partners PLLC Sheds Light on the EB-5 Green Card Process

Navigating the EB-5 Visa: A Key to U.S Citizenship.

Global Immigration Partners PLLC, an esteemed global immigration law firm with a remarkable four-decade track record of success, has recently released an article announcing its commitment to enlightening the EB-5 Green Card procedure. Global Immigration Partners is home to a dedicated team of professional Attorneys, Associates, Immigration consultants, Paralegals, and Global Immigration experts.

According to Global Immigration Partners, the EB-5 Greencard, or the EB-5 visa or green card, is a type of immigrant visa allowing foreign investors to obtain permanent residency in the United States. This program was created by the United States Congress in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors.

What is the EB-5 Greencard Program?

The EB5 Greencard Program is a United States immigration program that grants permanent residency to foreign investors who invest at least $1.1 million in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S. The investment amount is reduced to $800,000 if the investment is made in a targeted employment area (TEA), an area with high unemployment, or a rural area. The expert team at Global Immigration Partners emphasizes that the EB-5 visa program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and is limited to 10,000 visas per year, including visas for the investor, their spouse, and their unmarried children under age 21.

According to Global Immigration Partners, the EB-5 Greencard Program is designed to attract foreign investment to the United States. The program offers a unique opportunity for foreign investors to gain permanent residency in the U.S. by investing in a new commercial enterprise. Additionally, the program is particularly attractive to investors from countries with long waiting times for other types of visas. It also allows investors to bring their families to the U.S. and enjoy the benefits of permanent residency.

To be eligible for the EB-5 Greencard, foreign investors must meet the following requirements:

- Invest a minimum of $1.1 million in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S. or $800,000 in a TEA.

- The investment must create at least ten full-time jobs for U.S. workers within two years.

- The investment must be made in a for-profit business.

- The investor must have a clean criminal record and not be involved in illegal activities.

- The investor must be in good health and not have any communicable diseases.

- The investor must have a valid passport and be able to provide proof of the source of funds for the investment.

- The business must be new, which means it must have been established after November 29, 1990.

Benefits of the EB-5 Greencard

"One of the main benefits of the EB-5 Greencard is the opportunity to obtain permanent residency in the United States," states a spokesperson of the law firm. "The investor, spouse, and unmarried children under 21 can live, work, and study anywhere in the U.S. without restrictions."

Other benefits of the EB-5 Greencard include:

- The ability to live, work, and study anywhere in the U.S.

- No requirement to maintain a physical residence in the U.S.

- The opportunity to apply for U.S. citizenship after five years of holding the EB5 Green Card.

- The ability to sponsor family members for permanent residency in the U.S.

- Access to the U.S. education system and healthcare system.

- The opportunity to travel freely in and out of the U.S. without a visa.

According to Global Immigration Partners, the application process for the EB-5 Greencard can be divided into three main steps. These are filing the petition, obtaining conditional residency, and obtaining permanent residence.

Step 1: Filing the Petition involves submitting Form I-526, Immigrant Petition by Alien Entrepreneur, along with critical documents like evidence of the investment, a detailed business plan for the new commercial enterprise, proof of full-time job creation for at least 10 U.S. workers, a copy of the investor's passport, medical exam report, and a signed affidavit of support. After filing, USCIS reviews these materials to assess eligibility.

Step 2: Once the petition is approved, the investor applies for conditional residency by filing Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, along with supporting documents like Form I-829 Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions, evidence that investment was made and required job created, proof that the investor maintained their investment during the two-year conditional residency period. Additionally, a copy of the investor's passport, medical examination report, and a signed affidavit of support from the investor. The investor and their family will receive conditional residency for two years if approved.

Step 3: Obtaining Permanent Residency. Within 90 days before the conditional residency expires, the investor must file Form I-829 to remove the conditions on their residence. This form must be filed with the USCIS along with the following documents:

Evidence that the investment was made, and the required jobs were created, proof that the investor maintained their investment during the two-year conditional residency period, a copy of the investor's passport, medical examination report, and a signed affidavit of support from the investor. If the USCIS approves the application, the investor and their family will receive permanent residency in the United States.

"As permanent residents, EB-5 investors enjoy the same rights and freedoms as U.S. citizens, including working, studying, residing in any part of the country, accessing healthcare, and traveling in and out of the U.S. without a visa. After five years with the EB-5 Green Card, they can pursue U.S. citizenship, granting them full citizen privileges, such as voting in federal elections and holding a U.S. passport," adds the spokesperson.

Conclusion

The EB-5 Greencard is a popular option for foreign investors seeking permanent residency in the United States. They can achieve their dream of living and working in the United States and contribute to the growth of the U.S. economy. However, the application process can be complex and time-consuming. Consulting experienced attorneys well-versed in the EB-5 Green Card process is essential for a successful outcome.



