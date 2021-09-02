Global Industry Leaders to Weigh Up How Energy Sector Can Contribute to a Net-Zero World at Wood Mackenzie’s Global Energy Summit

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year will prove pivotal for the energy sector. But as the world regroups from the Covid-19 pandemic, the challenge of limiting the impact of climate change has been brought into sharp relief and will be taken up in earnest at the COP26 summit in Glasgow this November.

Ahead of COP26, as companies across the energy and natural resources value chain lay the foundations of an unprecedented effort to decarbonise the globe’s energy matrix, Wood Mackenzie , a Verisk company (Nasdaq: VRSK), will gather industry leaders at its annual Global Energy Summit . The digital event will run from 28 September to 8 October.

At this year’s Global Energy Summit, Wood Mackenzie’s experts and guests will debate the critical issues affecting the energy and natural resources sector, including:

What would a 2-degree pathway mean for commodities?

How will we meet the world's electrification ambitions?

Which technologies will be the winners and the losers?

Who will finance the transition to low-carbon energy?

Can the energy and natural resources sector adapt to the emerging challenges?

Wood Mackenzie’s world-leading experts and invited guest speakers from industry, finance and government will tackle these issues and more.

Keynote speakers at the plenary week include:

Bernard Looney , Chief Executive Officer of bp

, Chief Executive Officer of bp Maarten Wetselaar , Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, Shell

, Integrated Gas, Renewables and Energy Solutions Director, Shell Tengku Muhammed Taufik , President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Petronas

, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Petronas Mark Cutifani , Chief Executive Officer, Anglo American

, Chief Executive Officer, Anglo American Anne Hoskins , Chief Policy Officer, Sunrun

, Chief Policy Officer, Sunrun Michael Lee , Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy USA

, Chief Executive Officer, Octopus Energy USA Jonathan Posen, Head of Strategy for Sustainable Investing, BlackRock

Summit attendees will also be part of a global network and will be able to connect, learn and share with peers across the world via our event communities and one-on-one meeting tool.

As well as the plenary sessions, keynote interviews and panel discussions, this year Wood Mackenzie’s Global Energy Summit offers delegates the opportunity to mix live as well as sector-dedicated sessions with on-demand content via our inaugural Focus Week, from 4-8 October.

Inaugural Focus Week offers new opportunities

Focus Week allows delegates to take a deeper dive into their specific areas of interest. Access to the Focus Week is included in all event tickets, and will include:

Five individual live sessions across the week of 4-8 October (one per day, per region)

On-demand access to all live session recordings (all global content included)

Access to exclusively released event content via your own event library, for you to consume at your own pace

Each day has a specific focus:

4 October - From Oil to Energy: strategies for the transition

5 October - Now or Never: getting gas and LNG ready for net zero​

6 October - The Energy Transition: start of the hardest chapter​

7 October - ​Upstream Oil and Gas: Record Cash Flows and Peak Uncertainty

8 October - The Metals Supercycle: a windfall for all or just the few?​

To reserve your place at Wood Mackenzie’s Global Energy Summit and Focus Week, or for further information, please follow this link.



