Global Infrastructure Partners Announces The Election of Three New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP"), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, today announced that Bob Callahan, Lucy Chadwick, and Andrew Paulson have been elected Partners of the Firm, effective January 1, 2022.

Bob Callahan joined GIP in 2008, bringing with him over 20 years of operating experience at leading industrial companies. Since then, he has been a key member of our Business Improvements Team and has led process improvement efforts and capital efficiency programs at several of GIP's portfolio companies. Bob serves on the Boards of Medallion Midstream LLC, Clearway Energy Group, and Saavi Energia.

Lucy Chadwick joined GIP in 2019 with over 30 years of transport industry and government experience. She is Head of GIP's Environmental, Social and Governance Team, leading our efforts to place ESG considerations at the core of our investment processes and working with our portfolio companies to help position them as market leaders in their respective sectors as part of GIP's investment strategy. Lucy serves on the Boards of NTV Italo and Naturgy Energy Group.

Andrew Paulson joined GIP in 2018 with over 20 years of infrastructure financing experience. He leads GIP's capital markets group, which is responsible for our portfolio company debt financing activities across commercial lending and capital markets. Since joining GIP, he has helped arrange approximately $100 billion of financings for our portfolio companies. Andrew serves on the Board of Terminal Investment Limited.

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP, commented, "We are delighted to announce these promotions as we continue to invest in our most important asset, our people. Bob, Lucy and Andrew have made meaningful contributions to GIP's businesses and these well-deserved promotions are testaments to their leadership capabilities."

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Established in 2006, GIP is one of the world's leading specialist infrastructure investors. The funds and investment platforms managed by GIP make equity and debt investments in infrastructure assets and businesses in both OECD and selected emerging market countries, targeting investments in the energy, transport, water / waste and digital infrastructure sectors where GIP possesses deep experience and relationships. GIP has 10 offices around the world with major hubs in New York, Stamford, London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Mumbai. GIP manages approximately US$77 billion for its investors. Our funds own 46 current portfolio companies which have combined annual revenues of US$40 billion and employ in excess of 63,000 people. Further information can be found on GIP's website at www.global-infra.com.