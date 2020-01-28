GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF TWO NEW PARTNERS

globenewswire
GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF TWO NEW PARTNERSGlobeNewswireJanuary 27, 2020

New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIobal Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, today announced that Julie Ashworth and Philip Iley have been elected Partners of the Firm, effective January 1, 2020. 

Julie Ashworth joined GIP in 2012 and has been a crucial contributor to the success of the Firm. As Deputy General Counsel, she has been actively involved in many aspects of GIP’s business, from supporting our investment activities to leading our legal team and working with investors on our fundraising efforts.  

Philip Iley joined GIP in 2016 and has been a key member of our Transport Investment Team and played a leading role in several of GIP’s investments in the sector. He represents GIP on the boards of Italo and Gatwick. 

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP, commented, “We are delighted to announce these promotions as we continue to invest in our most important asset, our people. Julie and Philip have made meaningful impacts on GIP’s businesses in many ways.  These well-deserved promotions are a testament to their leadership qualities and to the important contributions that they have made to the success of GIP.”

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners ("GIP") is an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in the equity and credit of infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in OECD and select emerging market countries in single assets and portfolios of assets and companies in the energy, transport and water/waste sectors. GIP’s 41 portfolio companies employ over 67,000 people in over 50 countries.  GIP’s teams are located in 10 offices globally: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

Media Inquiries Team
Global Infrastructure Partners
646 282 1545
mediainquiries@global-infra.com

TRENDING

NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter &#039;Mambacita&#039; died pursuing her basketball dream
NBA: Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter 'Mambacita' died pursuing her basketball dream
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: China death toll spikes to 80, over 2,700 cases confirmed
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Wuhan virus: Singapore to impose 14 days leave of absence for those in schools, healthcare and eldercare who travelled to China
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Singapore confirms 4th case of Wuhan virus; patient from Wuhan stayed at Sentosa hotel
Andie Chen says ang bao &#039;married rule&#039; is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Andie Chen says ang bao 'married rule' is silly - how much do celebs spend on ang baos?
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
8 guys reveal the real reasons why they cheat, and they have nothing to do with sex
6 things to do during CNY if you&#039;re not visiting relatives
6 things to do during CNY if you're not visiting relatives
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
Wuhan virus: 18 Singapore residents and 10 Scoot staff back home from Hangzhou on a Scoot relief flight
China&#039;s President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is &#039;accelerating&#039;, country facing &#039;grave situation&#039;
China's President Xi Jinping warns Wuhan virus spread is 'accelerating', country facing 'grave situation'

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES