Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust Releases Latest Research on Investments in Fintech in Asia for 2021

Leading Hong Kong-based financial services, investments and capital trust company Global Investment Bank today released its latest research report entitled “State of Global Investments into Asian Fintech: the Impact of COVID-19 and Prospects for 2021.”

Although investing trends in Asian Fintech had been rising, the report details that the pandemic put a dent in money flows into the sector in 2020.

“Our research tracked investment flows in 2020 and found that investments were down significantly from 2019, dropping to a total of approximately USD12 billion,” said Global Investment Bank Fintech research and capital trust expert Kelly Chao.

Despite the decline, the report outlined that signs of recovery were seen in the last quarter of 2020 with a significant pick-up in the Asia Pacific region, which saw a total of USD 3.14 billion raised. “We expect this increase in fundraising activity to be carried forward into 2021 for the sector,” said Chao.

Many of the Asia Pacific region’s well-funded Fintech companies are expected to go public in 2021, such as KakaoBank from South Korea. In South-East Asia, Gojek increased its investment into its payments arm ahead of an expected listing. At the same time, rival Grab is due to make a highly anticipated debut on the market in 2021.

Global Investment Bank’s report also stated that South-East Asia is still expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in Fintech, attracting major global investment interest.

“Due to the very loose monetary policy currently we are seeing increased valuations across the board for tech companies. Therefore, we expect significant IPO activity well into 2021 as shareholders see an opportunity to list at rich valuations,” said Global Investment Bank’s capital trust and Fintech research expert Chao.

The report also noted the growing maturity of the region's Fintech sector, especially in the payments space, which will continue to attract the bulk of global investment interest. Global Investment Bank and Capital Trust also noted significant growth in Fintech sectors such as blockchain, regtech, insurtech and wealth management.

In 2020, China’s Fintech space saw significant shifts in global investment fronts. Banking on global investor interest, China’s Fintech space saw a change towards reforming and strengthening traditional financial institutions’ capabilities.

“In China, after Fintech giants came under increased regulatory scrutiny, banks made investments into digital transformation in a big way. Therefore, we are seeing a move away from direct to consumer products for 2021,” said Global Investment Bank’s Chao.

An emerging Chinese Fintech sector that is fast gaining traction is insurtech, which saw Shuidi, a crowdfunding platform that focuses on medical expenses, raising USD380 million.

Global Investment Bank’s report also reiterated that while the pandemic did slow capital investment flows into the space; there are many signs that the sector remains robust and resilient. “Our position at Global Investment Bank is that we trust that capital flows and investments into Fintech will rebound significantly in 2021,” said Chao.

“Especially in South-East Asia, where there are large populations that remain unbanked and underserved in terms of financial services, we fully expect that growth trends will resume, if not perhaps quite at the same pace as before COVID-19,” she added.

