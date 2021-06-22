Global IT Consultancy Xebia Acquires coMakeIT to Support Clients' Continuous Innovation

Hilversum, the Netherlands, 22 June 2021 - Xebia, the global IT consultancy firm, has acquired software product engineering company coMakeIT to support clients' continuous innovation and business growth.

coMakeIT, founded in the Netherlands in 2006, helps product and software companies thrive by providing software product expertise, people and tools needed to meet ambitious objectives. Today, the company's primary focus is on product software companies creating the right mix of technology and teams support with the right talents so that its clients can achieve sustainable growth. CoMakeIT has profound knowledge of software development, product engineering, application modernization, digital transformation, and recruitment and operates from offices in the Netherlands, the UK, India, and Australia.

Xebia is a fast-growing digital leader known for helping companies worldwide digitally transform by offering high-quality IT consultancy from its offices in the Netherlands, India, the UK, US and Dubai. The company has successfully launched several brands and continues to expand in line with its 'buy and build' strategy: partnering with thought leaders to gain additional footing in the digital space together. With coMakeIT, Xebia looks forward to expanding its managed services capability and having the resources to accelerate its clients' software development.

Steven ten Napel, CEO and founder coMakeIT: "We are extremely value-driven. Just like Xebia, at coMakeIT, it's all about 'people first.' Our company culture and field of work are very similar, which makes us a perfect match. Together, we will soon be able to better assist clients in overcoming scalability issues, implementing modern technology, and realizing growth."

Anand Sahay, CEO Xebia Global Services: "Xebia is an established leader in the Digital transformation, Software Engineering, Cloud, DevOps and Architecture space. Acquiring coMakeIT will help Xebia address the cloud-native and platform development needs of the ISV market and grow in that space globally. Together with coMakeIT, we clearly see the complementary ability to create future-ready products for our ISV customers and also develop innovative software for these platforms to help ISV's customers' needs. This creates a very strong proposition for ISVs and our ability to partner with them."

Vipul Baijal, Country Head - Xebia USA: "As the ISV market is moving towards the next phase of transformation and looking to solve scalability issues and platform challenges Xebia's acquisition of coMakeIT creates a unique value proposition to our ISV customers in North America and globally to create future-ready and innovative products and solutions."

The right technology and the right talents are crucial for growth in a digital world. Acquiring coMakeIT will strengthen Xebia's long-term relationships with clients through comprehensive managed services, and coMakeIT will gain access to Xebia's in-depth knowledge of all digital transformation domains. Besides sharing the same values, both originally Dutch companies have experience expanding their presence to India, for example, and will jointly continue to help businesses grow worldwide.

About Xebia

Xebia is a leading IT Consulting and Digital Technology company committed to delivering innovation and business excellence across the globe. It delivers digital solutions to global leaders for transforming their IT and Business Operations.

With nearly two decades of experience, it enables its clients through their digital journey by enabling them with informed decision-making through process level enhancements, intelligent data solutions, enhance their customer experience & journeys with new-age solutions and help strengthen their core with modern technologies such as AI/ML/Robotics, Microservices, Cloud-native apps and agile at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance. For more information, please visit us at http://www.xebiaus.com

About coMakeIT

Headquartered in Baarn, Netherlands, and with offices in Australia, UK, and India, coMakeIT helps software businesses and enterprises to accelerate their product innovation, modernize aging applications, and productize best practices into new software IP. For more information, please visit us at https://www.comakeit.com

