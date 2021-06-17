The global launch of Mhub by MGM Hotel Brand, brings together for more with a youthful mindset

BEIJING, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality officially released a new concept entertainment and lifestyle hotel brand – Mhub by MGM, further enriching its brand matrix; at the same time, it laid down the foundation for a choice on the road for the new generation of consumers. With the rise of the "Generation Z" consumers, they are gradually becoming the main travelers. In this context, the experience of the entertainment lifestyle advocated by MHub by MGM meeting the local cultures is well suited to satisfy young guests' pursuit of individuality and differentiated travel experience; based on its key concept of "1+N", this is the first step of an innovation model in the industry to bring guests a joyful stay.

Following Diaoyutai, MGM Grand and Bellagio, as the fourth international five-star brand launched by Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, Mhub by MGM uses MGM's entertaining spirit as its source of power, and always focuses on offering guests a complete experience of entertainment, freedom, taste and joy; through a diversified approach that does not stick to any single interaction, it serves the new era travelers with a young mindset as well as local guests, thus practicing the brand spirit of "together for more".



Dr. Yaning Liu, Director and Executive Vice President of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality announced the global launch of Mhub by MGM Hotel Brand

Dr. Yaning Liu, Director and Executive Vice President of Diaoyutai MGM Hospitality, said, "Under the environment of continuous market segmentation, breaking customs and traditions, each hotel of Mhub by MGM that keeps pace with the times has achieved its own identity, leading the new fashion of future travel consumption with elements such as unique, joyful, artistic and healthy. The brand's first hotel worldwide, Mhub by MGM Nanjing, Jiangning, was first unveiled in Nanjing in May this year. We are delighted to see that this brand has not only been highly praised by consumers, but also attracted attention within the industry and partners, laying a solid foundation for its future development; it has also consolidated the group's diversification development strategy and provided high-quality and exciting trips for a wider range of consumers."

The exciting debut of the first hotel and a speedy preparation for the future market

The world's first Mhub by MGM hotel is located in Nanjing, a famous economic and cultural city, and a pivot in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration, to mark a good start for the brand's future development. In the future, more hotels will open successively in Shenzhen and Zhuhai in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area; as well as other major first- and second-tier cities and holiday destinations, including Xiamen and other places. Wherever the brand goes, it will use the "1+N" brand concept to present a differentiated travel experience in cooperation with local community, and feel the excitement of the destination with a younger spirit.