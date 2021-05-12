Global leaders converge to script the Great Emergence story of HR and Worktech at Asia's largest HR & Worktech conference, People Matters TechHR SEA 2021

SINGAPORE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If 2020 was all about rewriting the HR and Worktech playbook, 2021 is all about implementing the learnings from it, and scripting The Great Emergence story at work. We have the chance to stride ahead, accelerate business agility, and build a better-than-ever world of work - be it hybrid or remote. People Matters TechHR SEA 2021 that was held from 5th–7th May brought together the most progressive business & HR leaders, HR analysts, HR technology experts, and Worktech startups from around the globe to shine the light on this very Great Emergence and how it marks the beginning of reimagining the possibilities presented by our new reality.



Colin Brennan, President, Payroll and Cloud, HR & Financial Solutions, Alight Solutions unveiling the key findings from the 4th edition of Alight Solutions’ State of HR Transformation Study 2021

As Asia's largest HR and Worktech conference, the 3-day virtual conference hosted over 2,500+ HR & business leaders from 61 countries, 80 global speakers and 100+ content sessions. Through the 3 days, 4,560 connections were made, 13,164 discussions were created, and the social media reach went up to 27 million.

"As the world gets back up to speed, HR has kept pace with the rate of change, proving time & again we are business accelerators for innovation and the advancement of people and work. Revival. Acceleration. Mobility. Momentum. These concepts are at the heart of this shift and that is what People Matters TechHR 2021 aimed to address with its focus on The Great Emergence," shares Ester Martinez, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, People Matters.

Global leaders like Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer, Accenture; Jason Averbook, CEO & Co-founder, Leapgen; Jim Kalbach, Chief Evangelist Mural; Nora A Manaf, Group Chief Human Capital Officer and Member of the Group EXCO, Maybank; Evangeline Chua, Chief People Officer, GovTech Singapore (Chair); Dr. John Boudreau, Senior Research Scientist and Professor Emeritus of Management and Organization, Marshall School of Business; Donna Kimmel, EVP, Chief People Officer, Citrix; and Colin Brennan, President, Payroll and Cloud, HR & Financial Solutions, Alight Solutions were some of many powerhouse speakers who joined the conference. The Presenting Partner for the conference this year was Alight Solutions.

The conference successfully triggered conversations to enable organizations to successfully build strategies for emerging in the second year of the pandemic and continue the pandemic-driven transformation to leverage the opportunities ahead.

