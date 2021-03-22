With a Global Presence, Beryllus Capital Will Serve as a Strategic Advisor to Some of the World's Most Prominent Families

NEW YORK, US and LONDON, UK - EQS Newswire - March 22, 2021 - Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it launched Beryllus Capital in a joint venture with the Hinduja Group, one of the world's leading, diversified conglomerates with businesses spanning 11 industry sectors across 38 countries.





Beryllus Capital is a multi-family office that will cater to some of the most prominent families in the world through offices in London, Geneva and Singapore. The firm will provide advice and integrated strategies for managing its clients' investments, philanthropic endeavors and legacies. Its services will include investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory. With distinctive client relationships and a global presence, the firm will create access to diverse investment opportunities across public and private markets. Through its family office, Beryllus Capital's deep connection with its clients will extend to managing the complexities of their personal and professional lives.





Founded by four well-known senior wealth advisors who recognize the value of an independent, global, open-architecture approach, Beryllus Capital will be led by Amit Kotha, a founder and veteran senior wealth advisor based in London. Kotha previously held leadership positions at a global banking and wealth management institution in the U.K., most recently as a Managing Director of that firm's Enterprise Strategic Clients business, advising ultra-high net worth families in the U.K., Middle East and South East Asia.





"We are partnering with great optimism on Beryllus Capital with Focus Financial Partners," said G.P. Hinduja, Co-Chairman of the Hinduja Group. "This is an important strategic alliance. Beryllus Capital will address the bespoke needs of ultra-high net worth families on a global scale, with outstanding professional and governance standards."





"I am very excited to lead this groundbreaking initiative," said Amit Kotha, Founder & Managing Partner of Beryllus Capital. "Our strength lies in the long-standing connections that our founding partners have with some of the most influential families in the world. The caliber and expertise of our leadership is also an important source of differentiation, and the Beryllus Capital team brings together outstanding advisory capabilities together with an integrated Chief Investment Office desk. With the backing of clients with whom I have worked with for many years, as well as Focus Financial Partners, a leader in independent wealth management, I am confident that Beryllus Capital will establish a new standard for multi-family offices worldwide."





"We are honored to partner with the Hinduja Group and such an impressive team of founding advisors in launching Beryllus Capital," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "Beryllus Capital will benefit from Focus' expertise, scale and growing international footprint. Beryllus leads our expansion into Europe and Asia, and is another outstanding example of how we are expanding our presence in the ultra-high net worth segment."





About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit focusfinancialpartners.com .





About Hinduja Group

The Hinduja Group (the "Group") is one of India's premier diversified and transnational conglomerates. Employing over 150,000 employees, it has a presence across 38 countries and a multi-billion dollar revenue base. The Group was founded over a hundred years ago by Shri P.D. Hinduja whose credo was "My duty is to work so that I can give."





The Group owns businesses in Automotive, Information Technology, Media, Entertainment & Communications, Banking & Finance Services, Infrastructure Project Development, Cyber Security, Oil and Specialty Chemicals, Power, Real Estate, Trading and Healthcare. The Group also supports charitable and philanthropic activities across the world through the Hinduja Foundation. For more information about the Group, please

visit www.hindujagroup.com .





About Beryllus Capital

Beryllus Capital is a multi-family office catering to some of the most prominent families in the world. With offices in London, Geneva and Singapore, Beryllus Capital plans to provide advisory capabilities and integrated strategies for managing its clients' investments, philanthropic endeavors and legacies. Its services will include investment management, investment banking and real estate advisory. Through its family office, Beryllus Capital will assist its clients in managing the complexities of their personal and professional lives. For more information about Beryllus Capital, please visit www.berylluscapital.com .





Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.