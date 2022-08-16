GLOBAL SENSATION FLEURS DE VILLES FEMMES MAKES ITS AUSTRALIA DEBUT AT THE ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN SYDNEY - THE FLORAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

From August 19 - 28 2022, experience Fleurs de Villes FEMMES, a 10-day public event of fresh floral couture by local florists at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney in The Calyx, in celebration of remarkable women

SYDNEY, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned bespoke floral show, Fleurs de Villes , is thrilled to announce the launch of its very first public showing in Sydney, the major events capital of the Asia Pacific, in partnership with the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and the NSW Government, through its tourism and major events agency Destination NSW.

From August 19 - 28 at The Calyx, the FEMMES exhibition will bring people together to celebrate remarkable women and spread joy through the beauty of fresh floral works of art. FEMMES will showcase a series of fresh floral mannequins created by local floral talent, each based on a photograph or painting of 17 inspirational women. Visitors to FEMMES will be able to learn more about these fascinating subjects by scanning QR codes on the floral sculptures that will link to their incredible stories.

Participating florists include Persephone, Blue Flowers, Don De L'Amour, Flowerun Flower Studio, Butchers Daughter, Sydney Events Stylist, My Floral Designer, Art of Bloom, Beks Bloomz, Buds & Bowers, Florada, Hayfever Flowers, Max & Co Floral Design, Moss & Bloom, SLAK Flowers, Styled with Ellie, Flowers by Julia G, Claire Howard Bryan and Petal Bang. Fleurs de Villes is delighted to be able to offer Sydney's floral artists a platform of creativity within the Royal Botanic Garden to showcase their talent on a global platform.



L-R: Frida Kahlo, Oprah Winfrey and Audrey Hepburn floral tributes featured at previous Fleurs de Villes FEMMES city exhibitions. Photo Credit: Fleurs de Villes

Fleurs de Villes FEMMES will feature these 17 remarkable women of cultural significance and historical impact:

Malala Yousafzai - A Pakistani activist for female education and human rights, Yousafzai is also the youngest person in the world to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

A Pakistani activist for female education and human rights, Yousafzai is also the youngest person in the world to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Frida Kahlo - Possibly the most well-known female painter of modern times, Kahlo is famous for her ground-breaking self-portraits and works inspired by the nature and artefacts of her native Mexico .

- Possibly the most well-known female painter of modern times, Kahlo is famous for her ground-breaking self-portraits and works inspired by the nature and artefacts of her native . Kylie Minogue - Pop superstar Kylie Minogue is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, having sold over 80 million records worldwide.

- Pop superstar is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, having sold over 80 million records worldwide. Ash Barty - Three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Ash Barty was the second Australian tennis player to be ranked No. 1 in the world, holding the ranking for 121 weeks.

- Three-time Grand Slam singles champion, Ash Barty was the second Australian tennis player to be ranked No. 1 in the world, holding the ranking for 121 weeks. Dr. Evelyn Scott - Trailblazing social activist and educator, Dr. Evelyn Scott spent her life tirelessly campaigning for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and was instrumental to many of the key achievements in Australia's reconciliation journey to date.

Trailblazing social activist and educator, Dr. spent her life tirelessly campaigning for the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and was instrumental to many of the key achievements in reconciliation journey to date. Dame Nellie Melba - Australia's first international star, "Queen of Song" Nellie Melba sang in all the major opera houses in Europe and USA for almost 40 years.

- first international star, "Queen of Song" Nellie Melba sang in all the major opera houses in and for almost 40 years. Jenny Kee - A pioneer of Australian style and internationally acclaimed artist and designer since the 1970s, Jenny Kee is best known for her vibrant art and designs that reflect her passion for the unique and precious Australian environment.

A pioneer of Australian style and internationally acclaimed artist and designer since the 1970s, is best known for her vibrant art and designs that reflect her passion for the unique and precious Australian environment. Olivia Newton-John - Affectionately dubbed "Olivia Neutron-Bomb" for her high-energy performances, Olivia Newton-John was a singer, dancer, activist and actress, adored by fans around the globe.

Affectionately dubbed "Olivia Neutron-Bomb" for her high-energy performances, was a singer, dancer, activist and actress, adored by fans around the globe. Nancy Bird Walton - Pioneering Australian aviator Nancy Bird Walton founded the Australian Women Pilots' Association and earned the nickname 'The Angel of the Outback' for her flying medical service.

Pioneering Australian aviator Nancy Bird Walton founded the Australian Women Pilots' Association and earned the nickname 'The Angel of the Outback' for her flying medical service. Miles Franklin - Best known for her novel My Brilliant Career, Australian writer and feminist Miles Franklin is renowned for her outright rejection of traditional women's roles in her novels.

Best known for her novel My Brilliant Career, Australian writer and feminist is renowned for her outright rejection of traditional women's roles in her novels. Carla Zampatti - Iconic Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti crafted timeless, effortless and essential womenswear for more than 55 years.

- Iconic Australian fashion designer crafted timeless, effortless and essential womenswear for more than 55 years. Edith Cowan - Australia's first female parliamentarian, social reformer Edith Cowan spent her life advocating for the rights and welfare of women and children.

- first female parliamentarian, social reformer spent her life advocating for the rights and welfare of women and children. Margaret Flockton - Australia's first female lithographer Margaret Flocton was the most accomplished botanical artist in New South Wales in her day. Her art has since been rediscovered and exhibited at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

- first female lithographer Margaret Flocton was the most accomplished botanical artist in in her day. Her art has since been rediscovered and exhibited at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney. Ada Lovelace - Pioneer of computing science, Ada Lovelace's fascination with the male-dominated fields of science and mathematics led to her farsighted insight into the potential of computers.

- Pioneer of computing science, fascination with the male-dominated fields of science and mathematics led to her farsighted insight into the potential of computers. Nicole Kidman - Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy Award winning actress Nicole Kidman is best known for her varied film and TV roles, including that of Satine in Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Roug e, and her work as a UNIFEM Goodwill Ambassador.

- Emmy, Golden Globe and Academy Award winning actress is best known for her varied film and TV roles, including that of Satine in e, and her work as a UNIFEM Goodwill Ambassador. Greek Goddess Demeter - One of the most widely celebrated Olympians, Demeter was the Greek goddess who reigned over crops, harvests, family, and fertility.

- One of the most widely celebrated Olympians, Demeter was the Greek goddess who reigned over crops, harvests, family, and fertility. Dr. Barbara Briggs - One of Australia's leading botanists, Barbara Briggs has described and reclassified 80 species and performed ground-breaking research into botanical evolutionary relationships during her 59 years at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney.

As well as those featured at The Calyx at Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, floral tributes to three more inspirational women will be exhibited around Sydney. FEMMES will celebrate Greek Goddess Persephone at the Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, and Delta Goodrem and Miranda Kerr at Myer, Sydney.

Fleurs de Villes is beautifully supported by local partners Genesis Motors Australia, Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Myer, Australian Women's Weekly and smoothfm. Part of the proceeds from ticket sales go to the Foundation and Friends of the Botanic Gardens, a not-for-profit organisation that is devoted to supporting, protecting and enhancing the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney and their vital scientific research and conservation projects.

Sydney has a combination of natural wonders and cultural experiences like nowhere else in the world, and visitors to FEMMES can experience both with the botanical event program taking place at Sydney's beautiful Botanic Garden throughout the 10 day show. Highlights include a "flower-bombed" car sponsored by Genesis, a pop-up flower market on Sunday 24th August, a "JARDIN" area hosting floral demonstrations, workshops and talks from florists, scientists and horticulturists, and bespoke dining experiences including a French High Tea and Bottomless Rosé Brunch.

Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favourite mannequin for a chance to win an urban staycation in the at Four Seasons Hotel Sydney, including crafted cocktails in Grain Bar. They can also enter a "snap and share" social media contest for a chance to win 4 tickets to Moulin Rouge! The Musical by snapping a photo of their favourite installation, tagging #FDVFEMMES and following @fleursdevilles.

Tickets can be purchased at botanicgardens.org.au/femmes General admission to The Calyx is $22, and $11 for seniors and children 5-17 years.

General Information

Digital press kit with high-resolution images and video - access HERE

Event Dates: August 19th 2022 to August 28th 2022

Admission Fee: $22 for adults, $11 for children and seniors

Website: www.rbgsyd.nsw.gov.au/femmes

Fleurs de Villes social media: Instagram , Facebook , TikTok

The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney social media: Instagram , Facebook , Twitter

ABOUT FLEURS DE VILLES

Founded in 2015 by lifestyle and media experts Tina Barkley and Karen Marshall, Fleurs de Villes is a Vancouver-based luxury brand specializing in bespoke fresh-floral experiences and activations. Champion of experiential marketing in the form of large-scale floral installations, Fleurs de Villes brings brands and shopping districts to life through fresh-floral place-making, retail engagement, and collaborations with some of the world's biggest luxury brands and entertainment franchises. To date, Fleurs de Villes has produced 54 floral events in 23 cities in 4 countries (Canada, United States, UK and Australia), celebrating the talent of over 700 florists. Leveraging local floral talent in every city, Fleurs de Villes creates authentic, engaging, 360 degree experiences with omni-channel touch points across digital, video, social, print, and In-Real-Life platforms.

ABOUT THE ROYAL BOTANIC GARDEN SYDNEY

The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is Australia's oldest living scientific institution and is home to an outstanding collection of more than 27,000 plants from around the world. The Garden is also a part of the Australian Institute of Botanical Science. The Institute consists of the physical and virtual scientific collections, research, services, and facilities, and of course, staff at the Royal Botanic Garden Sydney, Australian Botanic Garden Mount Annan, and the Blue Mountains Botanic Garden Mount Tomah. The Institute is one of the nation's premier botanical research organisations and helps to ensure the survival of plants and build more resilient ecosystems for future generations.

