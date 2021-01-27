Global Smart Commodity Group announces appointments of President and CTO

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Commodity Group (“GSCG”) announces the appointment of Arun Subramanian as President & Chief Operating Officer, and Fadi Karadsheh as Chief Technology Officer. Both Subramanian and Karadsheh are veterans of the derivatives industry. Subramanian was previously Head of International Business Development at CME Group, while Karadsheh was Director of Systems Operations at NYSE and the Intercontinental Exchange before joining GSCG.



“I’m delighted to be part of the leadership team at GSCG. It is an exciting opportunity to be involved at the inception of an Exchange that is innovating on multiple fronts with our proprietary mix of blockchain technology and microservice applications.” Subramanian continued, “With the growing trade volumes on GSCG, we are now providing a true, accurate price discovery function that is different from anything else that is available in the market today.”

Karadsheh said, “The passion and talent found in the team at GSCG made accepting the position as CTO a very easy one. Between the opportunity to disrupt the industry and create new concepts, I couldn’t be happier.” Karadsheh added, “Having come from a large institution, I value the agility which a smaller entity has. It’s easier to try new concepts and technologies which would have not been possible for me in the past.”

GSCG CEO Rob Alberghine said, “We are absolutely pleased to have both Arun and Fadi join our team. Building the right foundation with key, talented people is a recipe for success and now GSCG has been able to join forces with some of the finest minds on the street.” Alberghine discussed the importance of the experience they bring to the entity. “Creating a new exchange concept involves hours of painstaking, detailed word. There are only a few people in the industry capable of handling such an endeavor. GSCG has found two of them in Arun and Fadi.”

About Global Smart Commodity Group:

Global Smart Commodity Group brings a new Exchange trading experience for the commodities of the 21st Century. Our focus on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices brings GSCG to the forefront of ESG commodities trading today and for the future. GSCG's proprietary trading platform is built on blockchain technology, and will propel commodities trading to the next level by providing increased transparency at every stage of the supply chain. And with this single source of truth and built-in central price discovery mechanisms, GSCG will help resolve existing price and supply chain inefficiencies for underserved commodities markets around the world.

