Global Smart Commodity Group Partners with Advanced Hemp Processing

CHICAGO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Smart Commodity Group (GSCG) is thrilled to be working with Advanced Hemp Processing (AHP) who is now GMP certified to Annex 2 WHO. With this partnership, we are listing the first GMP certified contract on our Salus platform giving the hemp industry exactly what it has been waiting for, real transparent price discovery coupled with globally recognized laboratory certification.



The CBD industry is known to be the wild, wild, west as this multi-billion dollar industry continues to go unregulated in the U.S.A. AHP find themselves on the cutting edge of quality control and true supply chain management. GSCG has the specifications of products through the chain of custody which does not exist with other hemp market platforms thanks to companies like AHP.

Advanced Hemp Processing, LLC the makers of Natural 113 CBDA and CBD products announces it is now certified to Annex 2 WHO (World Health Organization) GMP for Pharmaceuticals Products bringing trusted quality with standards known around the world to its consumers. This is setting the stage to transform the CBD industry and pave the way for a US based company to make and sell products on a global scale with globally recognized quality standards.

ABOUT GSCG: Global Smart Commodity Group brings a new Exchange trading experience for the commodities of the 21st Century. Our focus on Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) practices brings GSCG to the forefront of ESG commodities trading today and for the future. GSCG's proprietary trading platform is built on blockchain technology, and will propel commodities trading to the next level by providing increased transparency at every stage of the supply chain. And with this single source of truth and built-in central price discovery mechanisms, GSCG will help resolve existing price and supply chain inefficiencies for underserved commodities markets around the world.

