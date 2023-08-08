Global Smart Stadium Market Valued at USD 7.96 Billion in 2022, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 19.2% during 2023 - 2031

Rising Demand for Reliable Connectivity During Live Events is Propelling the Demand of Global Smart Stadium Market: AMI

Smart stadiums, also known as intelligent or connected stadiums, are technologically advanced sports and entertainment venues that leverage various digital and communication technologies to enhance the overall fan experience, improve operational efficiency, and optimize safety and security. These stadiums integrate a wide range of cutting-edge technologies, creating an immersive and interactive environment for spectators. They contain an extensive number of cameras, sensors, and digital signage that are linked to wired and wireless networks as well as servers. Overall, the smart stadiums are creating an unforgettable and enjoyable experience for fans while optimizing stadium operations and promoting sustainability.

Global Smart Stadium Market Trends

· Smart stadiums have the key objective to create quick and secure access to stadiums. Many technologies are fighting for this area, but the one that sticks out the most is, for example Pronto CX has put at the Miami Dolphins stadium. Their system enables fans to enter the stadium using their mobile device, wristwatch, smart bracelet, or smart season ticket card. When a customer arrives at the desk, their ticket will instantly appear on his or her device, saving time spent looking for it. The gadgets can additionally be used to purchase products at the stadium.

· An AI event planning software business called OnePlan, which is being utilised to prepare the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, is another option that will be a crucial factor in fixing traffic problems in stadiums. Using smart data and AI technologies, the unique software business assists stadium management in planning all of their events in one spot. One of their platform's primary features is a traffic management tool that stadium administrators can use to deal with and plan for these difficulties ahead of time, as well as build a system for reserved parking places before games.

· Sensor networks are rapidly connecting stadiums, generating massive volumes of data. This information may be analysed and used to improve efficiency, convenience, and profitability. Startups typically provide analytics goods and services in the fields of connected device data, fan behaviour data, crowd sentiment data, and much more. High-quality video surveillance cameras, for example, may simultaneously transmit photos from virtually any viewpoint to enormous screens dispersed around the stadium, supporters' mobile phones, or even interactive seats which will contribute to the growth of the global smart stadium market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Smart Stadium Market

· The solutions segments in the global smart stadium market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Advancements in various technologies, such as IoT, AI, AR, and VR, have made the implementation of smart stadium solutions more accessible and cost-effective. Market participants are looking forward to introduce advanced solutions for safety and security, infrastructure management for a seamless stadium experience. For instance including an AI-powered surveillance technology in stadium's security plan can assist in detecting crowd metrics such as people counts and group data. This allows security forces to precisely track social separation. In addition notifications are delivered in real time to senior staff members as soon as overcrowding occurs, which greatly improves crowd safety. Thus with rise in demand for increased connectivity the smart stadium market will rise in the upcoming years.

· Cloud-based solutions are on the rise in smart stadiums due to several advantages they offer, aligning well with the specific needs and requirements of these technologically advanced venues. As the cloud service providers continuously update and improve their platforms, ensuring that smart stadiums have access to the latest features, enhancements, and security patches without the need for manual updates is supporting its growth. Thus due to its rapid deployment, reliability and redundancy the cloud based segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment in the global smart stadium market during 2023-2031.

· Europe is pioneering the creation of smart stadiums, which are revolutionising the spectator experience. These cutting-edge facilities are utilising cutting-edge technology to improve stadium operations, enhance the spectator experience, and even contribute to environmental sustainability. Many European stadiums now have specialised applications that allow spectators to buy tickets, order food and beverages, view real-time stats and replays, and even locate the shortest toilet waits. These applications not only improve the spectator experience, but they also provide significant data that may be utilised to improve stadium management even further. The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Stuttgart, Germany, is a famous example of a smart stadium in Europe. This stadium has a high-speed Wi-Fi network, a customised mobile app, and a cutting-edge surveillance system. It also makes use of advanced analytics to optimise energy use and population flow.

Key Developments in the Global Smart Stadium Market



· In November 2022, Mapsted, became a technology partner for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 to expedite stadium navigation for athletes and their families, management, and media. Their comprehensive solution streamlined route, decreased traffic, and enhanced the entire experience for athletes, their families, and the media.

Some of the players operating in the global smart stadium market are

AT&T

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dignia Ltd

Fujitsu

GP Smart Stadium

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM

Intel Corporation

Johnson Controls

Mobii System (Pty) Ltd

Nokia

NXP Semiconductors

Schneider Electric

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Other Industry Participants

Global Smart Stadium Market

By Offerings

o Hardware

o Solutions

o Services

By Application

o Stadium and Public Security

Physical Security Information Management

Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection

Cybersecurity

Others

o Event Management

Ticketing Management

Workforce Management

Network Management

Crowd Management

Stadium Automation

Others

o Digital Content Management

o Building Automation

o Others

By Deployment

o Cloud

o On-premise

By Region

o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific

o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

