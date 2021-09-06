Global Sources Fall 2021 Show Series is Reopening in October in Hong Kong with a new show paradigm

HONG KONG, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources announces the return of its Fall 2021 Show Series from October 25 to 27, 2021 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The series, which comprises eight shows, including Global Sources Consumer Electronics, Global Sources Electronic Components, Global Sources Mobile Electronics, Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances, Global Sources Home & Kitchen, Global Sources Tech Gifts, Global Sources Lifestyle, and Global Sources Fashion, is designed to meet the sourcing needs of the global consumer market and facilitate quality international consumer product industry synergy and transaction.

The Fall 2021 Show Series in Hong Kong is scheduled to feature 1,000 quality suppliers and showcase over 20,000 professional, innovative products. Among them, the Global Sources Consumer Electronics show will feature audio & video equipment, computer products & peripherals, among a comprehensive range of consumer electronics products; while Global Sources Mobile Electronics will cover mobile devices, wearables, mobile accessories, and audio products.

Smart home products and security products will be showcased at the Global Sources Smart Home & Appliances show, and Global Sources Home & Kitchen will bring in a rich array of home décor, everyday household items, tableware, kitchen utensils, and Christmas and festive supplies. Last but not least, the Global Sources Lifestyle and Fashion shows will feature fashion apparel & accessories, sports, outdoor and leisure items, and health and personal care products.

A brand-new trade show paradigm: traditional trade show + private buyer/supplier interaction + Show Ambassador service

In response to the strong sourcing demand of the market, the Fall 2021 Show Series will launch a special new trade show format – the Private Product Demo Session. Selected VIP buyers will be invited to meet each participating supplier company in a private, face-to-face meeting. Through this model, buyers can see and physically feel the products and quickly give feedback on their intent for business cooperation. Suppliers, meanwhile, can fully demonstrate their new products and supply capabilities and seize business opportunities on the spot.

To ensure exhibitors can reach buyers in their target markets effectively despite the prevailing international travel restrictions, not only will the Fall 2021 Show Series provide hotel arrangements for cross-border suppliers, it will also launch the "Show Ambassador" service. This service allows suppliers who are unable to travel to still participate in the show, and contact their buyers, worry-free.

The first post-pandemic show

"The Global Sources Hong Kong Show Series has always been an important platform for building international trade cooperation and is recognized by UFI (the global association of the exhibition industry) as one of the world's premium professional sourcing shows. As a leader in the show industry, Global Sources has the obligation and need to take the first step at this moment to organize the first post-pandemic show, to help suppliers and buyers in the market who have not been able to conveniently and effectively conduct international trading business for the past one and a half years catch up on the missed opportunities. At the same time, to help global buyers search for the latest innovative electronics technology products and hot lifestyle and fashion items. Ultimately, to contribute to the recovery and stable development of the global economy," said Hu Wei, Chief Executive Officer of Global Sources.

Global Sources will also invest 3 million US dollars to invite local buyers from major international sourcing offices, brand owners, merchandisers, institutions, and representative offices of foreign enterprises in China, making Global Sources Fall 2021 Show Series a high-quality trade show. More than 10,000 buyers are expected to visit the Show, which will encourage buyers and sellers to explore more business opportunities.

Registration and show details are available at GlobalSources.com.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce web site GlobalSources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

