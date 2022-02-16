Global Streaming Platform Uplive and Hekka Fashion Showcase Collection during New York Fashion Week

Collaboration is Latest example of AIG's continued striving to empower global talent, celebrate diversity, and boost the creator economy.

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of Asia Innovations Group's (AIG) most popular brands collaborated on February 15 to showcase a collection at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). AIG's premier live video social platform, Uplive(IG: @uplive.usa), partnered with AIG's e-commerce platform Hekka Fashion(IG: @hekka.official), a brand well-known for its fair price and trendy product design, to present Hekka's 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).



Maye Musk (left) and Uplive US CEO, Christine Xu (right)

In attendance of the show was Maye Musk(IG: @mayemusk), a supermodel, a dietitian with two MSc degrees and bestselling international author of "A Woman Makes A Plan" which has been translated into 25+ languages and available in 100+ countries. With her having attended the British Fashion Awards, the Paris Fashion Week and most recently the New York Fashion Week, Ms. Musk's contributions and insight were of great value for Uplive x Hekka NYFW Runway Show, enriching the experience for all in attendance greatly.

The show was commenced by a Philippine actress, singer and songwriter, Arci Muñoz, with her fantastic cover of "Sweet Child of Mine". She was joined by Queenbuenrostro, Jailyn Ojedo, Jacquees, London and Caeser, to create an unforgettable night at the show.

The collection was inspired by the world's post-pandemic reopening to travel and newfound passion for exploring the world. It featured activewear, flowy cocktail dresses, leisure, and vacation styles, all celebrating comfort, elegance, and femininity. Keppi(IG: @keppi.fitness), an emerging fitness brand partnered with Uplive and Hekka, will debut its activewear at the NYFW and handle giveaway prizes. Keppi is one of the rising brands on Hekka Fashion that had successful product launches.

In addition to the fashion show, Uplive awarded the New York Fashion Week Talent Award in a broadcast directly on the Uplive mobile app on the evening following the show. Three fashion influencers and hosts from Uplive won the award and will be present at the show.

The show and the Talent Award are just the latest examples of AIG's continued striving to empower global talent, celebrate diversity, and boost the creator economy.

The show featured special performances, designers, and models from a diverse array of cultures presenting the future of fashion as part of Uplive's harnessing of its global reach to showcase the creativity of rising designers. With 260 million registered users from over 150 countries, Uplive always encourages diversity and inclusion, encouraging people of different backgrounds to share their talents. Uplive is now harnessing its global reach to showcase the creativity of rising designers.

Hekka prides itself as an online marketplace that celebrates inclusivity and accessibility. It provides unique designs that do not just follow the latest trends, but also take them to the next level with the addition of a bit of "South-eastern touch". It combines a package of a wide range of sizes for all shapes, excellent supply chains, as well as a trend-setting attitude.

The partnership between Uplive and Hekka offers a new level of globally trendy, accessible fashion. Users can join the e-commerce craze and discover new talent by checking out Hekka and download Uplive today. For those that download Uplive there is also an opportunity to participate in the New York Fashion Week Talent Award. The participants have a chance to win coverage in Harper's Bazaar. All they need to do is download Uplive, go live on the app and collect the contest gifts to level up.

About AIG

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with 520 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people's lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products that foster meaningful human connection. AIG operates in eighteen offices around the globe that offer deep local market knowledge across all major emerging markets to augment the company's cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. AIG's portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the dominant dating apps in global emerging markets, as well as other fast-growing voice and game-based live social apps. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, offers an online shopping experience that brings accessible fashion to users and provides a host of opportunities for collaboration across AIG products. AIG leverages its innovative products globally to empower creators and give back to the communities it serves.