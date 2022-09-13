GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific recognises Amaris B. Clinic as the Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific 2022

The award is a recognition of excellence among medical providers in the Asia Pacific region, as acknowledged by leading professionals in healthcare providers and organisations in the sector.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amaris B. Clinic, led by Dr Ivan Puah, MOH accredited liposuction doctor and Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore, was awarded "Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in Asia Pacific 2022" by GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific.



Dr Ivan Puah, an Accredited Liposuction Doctor by Ministry of Health Singapore and Medical Director at Amaris B. Clinic

The recognition occurred during the seventh edition of the prestigious GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Healthcare and Hospital Awards (2022) and the third edition of GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Specialist Clinic and Medical Centre Awards (2022) in Bangkok, Thailand, from 7th to 8th August 2022. The Awards aim to bestow recognition to medical providers and health organisations in the region who have consistently excelled in delivering quality patient care, services and results. It was a significant and illustrious milestone achievement for the clinic, providing clients with medical aesthetics, body sculpting and fitness solutions for nearly two decades.

The 2022 awards were decided by an esteemed group of jurors who are industry leaders in their own right. They include Mr Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council, Dr Timothy Low, Board Director at Farrer Park Hospital and Head Healthcare Pavilion Capital, Mr Arifin Ng, Senior Vice President of Singapore Medical Group, and Mr Narender Panjwani, the Chairman and Publisher, GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific. The voting process was conducted according to strict and unbiased protocol and etiquette. Nominees are identified after considering consumer votes, market research reports, industry experts' opinions and GlobalHealth Asia Pacific's healthcare knowledge.

Established in 2004, patients from Singapore, the AsiaPacific region and around the world have chosen Amaris B. Clinic as their destination clinic for facial and body sculpting procedures such as VASER, VASER Hi-Def Lipo, SmartLipo, liposuction, fat grafting, corrective lipo procedures and gynecomastia surgery. Each patient is unique and thus requires a tailored approach to their concerns. Results, excellent patient care, service and patient safety are always their top priorities.

Dr Ivan Puah's Proprietary 360°GTD®️ technique for gynecomastia surgery

The 360 degrees Glandular Tissue Dissection (360° GTD®) technique developed by Dr Ivan Puah has been pivotal in achieving the best results for his patients.

Unlike the traditional surgical approach, which involves large incisions, and the usage of drainage tubes post-surgery that increases the risks of scarring and infection, 360° GTD® proprietary technique involves making small incisions less than 4mm. Through the small incision, a complete glandular tissue dissection was carried out in a 360-degree manner. This approach greatly reduces the possible risks of haematoma, scarring and infection while achieving a clean excision of the glandular tissues for an optimal aesthetic result. Excess fat tissues are removed via VASER liposuction, and during this process, Dr Ivan Puah will also sculpt the chest further for a more defined and natural result. Satisfaction rates are high as the patient can see immediate changes. Recovery is fast. Post-surgery pain, swelling and bruises are also minimal, while scars are well-concealed with Dr Ivan Puah's 360°GTD®️ technique.

Dr Ivan Puah's extensive experience of over 17 years in body sculpting, together with the dedicated training he received in gynecomastia surgery in the United States of America, enabled him to develop this unique approach to deliver optimum results without compromising on a patient's safety and wellbeing.

Dr Puah is also a VASER-certified physician and has undergone training conducted by the pioneers of VASER, Dr John Millard and Dr Alfredo Hoyos, in Argentina and the United States of America.

Gynecomastia Correction

Corrective surgery for botched gynecomastia cases is also Dr Ivan Puah's forte. Complications from botched gynecomastia include:

irregular dents,

depressions on the chest,

incomplete and uneven glandular tissue removal,

inverted nipples, and

excessive and thick scarring.

However, the physical trauma of a botched surgery is only the tip of the iceberg for the affected, as psychological trauma is more damaging.

At Amaris B. Clinic, Dr Ivan Puah will assess the patient's clinical condition and propose a suitable surgical approach to address the issue. Expectations and realistic results need to be balanced not to overpromise and under-deliver. Dr Puah's extensive experience and his novel 360°GTD®️ technique have enabled him to achieve desired results for his patients.

Amaris B. Clinic's surgical team

Body contouring and fat-removal procedures are carried out in Amaris B Clinic's MOH-accredited Operating Theatre. A patient's surgical needs are well looked after by a panel of experienced anaesthesiologists and surgically trained OT personnel. A comprehensive post-surgery and aftercare programme are also in place to guide patients on their road to recovery.

"Integrity is what we do, what we say and what we say we do" is a quote by Don Galer that Dr Ivan Puah holds on to firmly.

For over 17 years, Amaris B. Clinic has actively contributed to various social causes in Singapore, such as The Children's Society, Riding For the Disabled Association, and Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital. Internationally, he and his team also fly to Chiangmai, Thailand, to provide free medical health checks and medical supplies to the orphans at Wat Don Chan Orphanage.

ABOUT DR. IVAN PUAH

Dr Ivan Puah is the Medical Director of Amaris B. Clinic, a medical aesthetics, sculpting and fitness clinic in Singapore. He obtained his VASER® Body Sculpting training in Colorado and Argentina. Dr Puah also received training and guidance in syringe liposculpture, fat grafting and thread lift by renowned French plastic surgeon, Dr Pierre Francois Fournier, as well as dedicated surgical training in gynecomastia surgery in San Francisco.

In Singapore, Dr Ivan Puah is accredited by the Ministry of Health to perform liposuction and serves as the Chairman of Lipo Peer Review Committee in Singapore.

Dr Ivan Puah also holds a Graduate Diploma in Family Dermatology from NUS, a Graduate Diploma in Acupuncture from TCMB, and a Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine from LKCMedicine, NTU. He is also the appointed trainer by Allergan and Merz for fellow doctors on Botulinum Toxin and Dermal Fillers. Currently, Dr Puah is the appointed trainer for N-Cog Thread and Picocare Laser from Venusys Medical in Singapore.

OTHER SIGNATURE AESTHETICS & SCULPTING TREATMENTS AT AMARIS B. CLINIC

Established in 2004, Amaris B. Clinic has been providing medical aesthetics and body sculpting services. Amaris B Clinic's forte lies in body sculpting - surgically removing stubborn fat pockets to sculpt and shape different areas of the body through various services offered. Amaris B. Clinic was recognised as Body Sculpting Clinic of the Year in the Asia Pacific in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019. The clinic was also awarded "2022 Gynecomastia Clinic of the Year in the Asia Pacific" and "2020 Integrated Healthcare Medical Centre of the Year in the Asia Pacific" by GlobalHealth Asia Pacific.

The clinic has also bagged the Best Innovative Treatments for Dr Ivan Puah's proprietary liposuction technique, Modern Liposuction With MDC-sculpt® Lipo Technique, from Daily Vanity's Spa & Hair Awards in 2022 and 2021, and Honeycombers' Love Local Awards 2021 - Editor's Choice Winner: Best Aesthetics Clinic In Singapore.

