Globalization Partners Experiences Record Growth in 2020 on Back of Remote Work Trend

Company plans to increase APAC team by 50 percent in 2021 as interest in hiring global talent accelerates

SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners , which enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily, via its AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global Employer of Record (EOR) platform, today announced significant momentum in 2020 with 70 percent year-over-year customer growth and a record number of net new sales. The unprecedented demand for its solution has Globalization Partners projecting it will reach $750 million dollars in annual recurring revenue in 2021.

"Things have changed permanently; we have witnessed the progression of remote work leap forward 10 or 15 years in the past year," said Diane Albano, chief revenue officer, Globalization Partners. "Companies are thinking differently, and as more and more look to hire the best talent no matter where they are located, they are seizing the opportunity that comes with hiring global remote teams."

This statement is confirmed by Charles Ferguson, general manager, APAC, Globalization Partners, who says, "This year we have signed many key partnerships with companies like Zegal, multiple SMBs and enterprise customers, and have grown both revenue and our employee base very significantly. The move towards remote working has had a major impact on the APAC region, and reports suggest that more than 70 percent of employees want to maintain at least some degree of remote work moving forward."

To support demand for its solution, Globalization Partners doubled its internal global employee headcount in 2020 and is planning to double its workforce once again by the end of 2021 to approximately 600 employees. This year, the APAC team will hire business development employees in Australia and New Zealand and will be expanding sales and marketing teams in Singapore.

With the shift in thinking about the possibilities and benefits of a remote global workforce, the company's Employer of Record platform has become decidedly relevant. Ashley Roller, director of human resources, Clumio, an innovator of authentic SaaS for enterprise backup says, "I can just call up Globalization Partners and explain that we are opening a new location in Australia — which happened just recently —and we need to bring on a new hire right away. Within hours, we are able to get that new person onboarded without setting up our own entity or registering our own Australian payroll. It's a huge benefit for our business to have that type of flexibility when hiring talent globally."

Globalization Partners was named Global Employer Record (EOR) industry leader by independent analyst firm NelsonHall. As an EOR, Globalization Partners serves as the legal Employer of Record for its customers hiring internationally. The company's business model is to hire employees on behalf of its customers in countries where the customer isn't registered to do business. The platform frees up companies to manage and direct the daily work of their team members while not having to navigate complex legal issues – thus enabling companies to move faster into new territories so they can be more competitive internationally.

To find out more about open positions, please visit: Careers at Globalization Partners.

About Globalization Partners

Hire anyone, anywhere, quickly and easily. Use our AI-driven, automated, fully compliant global Employer of Record platform powered by our in-house worldwide HR experts. Leave the complexities of global employment to the named industry leader that consistently attains 97% customer satisfaction ratings. With Globalization Partners, you can succeed faster.

Globalization Partners: Breaking Down Barriers for Everyone, Everywhere

To learn more, please visit: globalization-partners.com or connect with us via Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , or check out our Blog .

Contact:

Karen Pantinas

Kpantinas@globalization-partners.com

617-729-4466

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/723356/Globalization_Partners_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

https://www.globalization-partners.com/