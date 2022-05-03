Globalization Partners' Global Employment Platform™ Honored by Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

Recognition comes on the heels of exponential growth and momentum for the company as it leads the future of work

BOSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere -- today announced it was recognized with an honorable mention by Fast Company as a 2022 World Changing Idea. The Fast Company awards honor clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.



Globalization Partners Honored as a Fast Company World Changing Idea

Globalization Partners is paving the way for a democratized, global workforce – breaking down borders and barriers that exist between companies and the global talent pool. The company established the Employer of Record category, pioneering the industry's first technology for companies to hire and source talent efficiently and ethically anywhere in the world as quickly and easily as they'd hire talent locally. G-P recently announced $200 million funding which will drive further growth and product innovation to meet the increasing needs of customers around the globe.

"Companies are increasingly employing virtual talent — and realizing, in the process, that talent need not be constrained by nationalistic boundaries," said Bob Cahill, CEO of Globalization Partners. "We're thrilled to be on the forefront of innovation for the future of work when hiring international talent and encountering international markets comprise the rule and not the exception for competitive businesses— democratizing opportunities around the world."

The Globalization Partners platform enables companies of any size to expand internationally in days and provides talent with access to a world of opportunities. Families and even communities can stay intact. Smaller companies can better compete at scale with larger incumbents. And companies can gain access to the best talent no matter where they are in the world while also realizing the benefit of globally distributed teams.

Globalization Partners' secure, easy-to-use software includes features like an Employee Benefits Dashboard, which makes it simple and mandatory to select competitive benefits anywhere in the world. It is augmented by best-in-class HR and legal experts that provide local in-country expertise for 187 counties globally ensuring compliance and that local customs and sensitivities are considered.

A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners, finalists, and honorable mentions from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

