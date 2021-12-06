Globalization Partners Honored with Two Awards in Asia Pacific

HRO HR Vendor of the Year 2021, Gold, Employer of Record Category

HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards 2021, Gold, Best Employer of Record

SINGAPORE, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Globalization Partners, which simplifies global remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes via its global employment platform, has picked up the gold prize for Best Employer of Record Service Provider at the HRO HR Vendor of the Year Awards during its annual awards ceremony, in Singapore on December 2nd, 2021.

The company's CEO Nicole Sahin launched the Employer of Record industry over a decade ago. Today, Globalization Partners is the leader of the industry and is experiencing record-breaking growth as it continues to expand to new markets across Asia, Europe, and the US. The award-winning submission highlighted the company's HR, finance, and legal operations experts globally as well as its 98 percent customer satisfaction rating.

The HRO HR Vendor of the Year Awards celebrate the exceptional contribution that HR solution providers across the region have contributed to disrupting the HR function, and innovating business performance.

Globalization Partners was also recently recognized at the HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards. The company picked up gold when it was named Best Employer of Record at the awards ceremony in November 2021. This is the second year straight that Globalization Partners has received this award. The award is accredited to the demand for high-quality, scalable, global remote work solutions in a business environment that has quickly shifted towards a "remote-first" work culture. The HRM Asia Readers' Choice Awards recognize the best and brightest HR industry partners and solution providers in the region annually.

Charles Ferguson, General Manager, Globalization Partners, Asia Pacific said, "We would like to thank everyone and are thrilled to have won two awards in recognition of our achievements and progress over the last year. As the founder and leader of the industry, we have watched demand for our solution soar in the last year and we believe this recognition truly validates the tremendous opportunity our global employment platform brings to companies today."

