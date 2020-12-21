GlobalSign and SigniFlow introduce SingPass login integration to digital signing platform

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSign & SigniFlow have expanded their customer identity and verification solutions by integrating SingPass login with Signiflow's digital signing platform. Users will now be able to seamlessly and securely verify their identity with SingPass when logging into Signiflow on both desktop and mobile.

By leveraging the Singapore's National Digital Identity (NDI) platform, businesses can streamline their identity authentication process and improve the vetting, security and user experience aspects of the digital signing process.

The new SingPass integration is the result of a long-standing partnership between SigniFlow and GlobalSign, combining the expertise of both companies. SigniFlow specialises in digital signatures, document management and workflow automation software, while GlobalSign, the longest standing Certificate Authority, has expertise in WebTrust-certified certificates and identity services. "This has been such a timely integration, as we have seen a big interest and shift to digital signatures due to COVID-19 and the rise of remote working," said Jerry Tan, VP Sales and Marketing APAC.

The login process of the SingPass integration would be especially familiar to Singapore residents, as SingPass is one of the touchpoints used in the country's COVID-19 contract tracing efforts. A QR code on the login page of SigniFlow's digital signing platform can be scanned or if on mobile, simply tapped on. After confirming the login request, users can verify their identity using their fingerprint, face recognition or 6-digit passcode, and then proceed to digitally sign their documents. David Saunders, SigniFlow Sales Director APAC said, "Together with GlobalSign, we hope to continuously push the 'ease of use' of our digital signature solutions to the next level, while still maintaining the highest levels of security."

To learn more about GlobalSign and SigniFlow's SingPass integration, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en-sg/lp/singpass-integration

About GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people and things comprising the IoT. GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com .

About SigniFlow

SigniFlow is a core workflow and cryptographic digital signature engine that works, either on its own, or fully integrated with existing core business systems. SigniFlow uses the most advanced and trusted digital signature technologies known to man, enabling powerful workflow functionality and ease of document distribution to automate any business process.

Having already assisted scores of businesses across the globe in their digitalisation journey, SigniFlow has a team of cryptographic experts, experienced engineers and business process automation architects, who are passionate about increasing business efficiency through the power of digital.

Across the world, digital signatures are fast becoming the only legally accepted replacement for handwritten signatures, because they offer inherent security - something that cannot be found in either handwritten or ordinary electronic signatures.

SigniFlow's digital signatures use a technology known as public-key cryptography, which addresses non-repudiation in a court of law, and fully protects the integrity of documents, making them tamper-evident.

With SigniFlow signatures, the integrity of documents - including every individual's digital signature - can be verified anywhere in the world using Adobe Acrobat® trust indicators for digital signatures.