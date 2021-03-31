GlobalSign Unveils PKI-Enabled End-to-End, Secure Document Signing

GMO Sign powered by GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service is ideal for companies requiring secure signing workflows at a competitive price point with easy implementation

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en-sg), GlobalSign, a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced a new end-to-end workflow solution available in APAC, GMO Sign (formerly GMO Agree). GMO Sign is a cloud-based document signing workflow solution that is thoughtfully designed to facilitate secure, simplified, end-to-end document signing, management, approval workflows and storage – all available at a competitive price point. Users at any organization can utilize both electronic and digital signatures through GlobalSign's Digital Signing Service (DSS) to sign documents via a secure user-friendly platform. One of the world's leading remote signing services, DSS allows GMO Sign to apply a high volume of signatures to your unique document workflow with no integration needed.



GMO Sign

The GMO Sign document signing platform offers an easier way to internally and externally exchange and binding documents electronically and securely among multiple parties. It offers both electronic and Adobe Approved Trust List (AATL) digital signatures in one interface, as well as customizable signing workflows depending on internal or external use cases. GMO Sign enables users to add details related to documents, such as renewal dates and notice periods, leading to greatly improved record management. The signing workflow s solution also allows for compliance in various countries and industries with new regulations favoring PKI-backed signatures, such as Europe's eIDAS regulation for basic and advanced signatures.

With the unveiling of this new solution, GlobalSign becomes one of the few CA's in the world offering a cloud-based document workflow solution backed by the power of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), eliminating the need for local token management and all the headaches that come with it.

"Being able to offer an end-to-end solution through a single platform is a significant development for us. We've been providing solutions for PKI-backed digital signatures for years and now providing a solution that offers workflow capabilities on the top of it is a definite game-changer," said Mohit Kumar, Senior Product Manager, GlobalSign. "We aimed to provide an offering that gives users a very easy, affordable way to get a document signing workflow solution that not only offers both electronic and digital signatures to be up and running in a few days, but also allows them to manage the lifecycle of signed documents within the same application. The introduction of GMO Sign is the manifestation of this effort."

Key features of GMO Sign include:

Electronic signatures, AATL digital signatures and eIDAS-compliant advanced electronic signatures in one user interface, with no integration or development required

Fully managed keys resulting in powerful, yet transparent cryptographic identity binding

Seamless cloud-based digital signing experience with no hardware or PKI expertise needed

Customizable signatures and workflows to allow for maximum internal and external document approval and signing execution

Reusable document and signing workflow templates

Bulk sending for a secure universal signing experience to complete individual signing requirements, saving time

User group and folder access management to ensure documents are secure and in the right hands

Easy interface for contract and document management

Document archival giving users an enhanced view into the document's history

Timestamping and long-term validation

Kumar added: "The beauty of GMO Sign is that users can get both electronic and AATL digital signatures in one platform. This allows the end customer to avoid potential headaches brought on by managing complex integrations."

To learn more, visit https://www.globalsign.com/en-sg/gmo-sign/how-it-works.

About GMO GlobalSign

As one of the world's most deeply-rooted certificate authorities, GlobalSign is the leading provider of trusted identity and security solutions enabling businesses, large enterprises, cloud-based service providers, and IoT innovators worldwide to conduct secure online communications, manage millions of verified digital identities and automate authentication and encryption. Its high-scale PKI and identity solutions support the billions of services, devices, people, and things comprising the IoT. A subsidiary of Japan-based GMO GlobalSign Holdings K.K and GMO Internet Group, GMO GlobalSign has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit https://www.globalsign.com

Related Links :

https://www.globalsign.com