BEIJING, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 19, Chenglv SPACiE, a coworking space subsidiary of Globaltality Holdings, signed a strategic partnership agreement with HuaCan DreamWorks, whereby the two parties will collaborate to provide more comprehensive and higher quality coworking space and incubation services to companies in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and expand the range of resources available to existing clients. The two parties plan to pool their available office space, benefits achieved through government policies, relationship networks, investment and financing services, as well as other valuable entrepreneurship and acceleration services.



Globaltality Holdings and HuaCan DreamWorks Sign Agreement to Expand Access to Coworking Spaces and Services across Greater China

Chenglv SPACiE and HuaCan DreamWorks share a common goal of expanding the scope of services that can be provided to companies and entrepreneurs across Greater China. The strategic cooperation is expected to create a comprehensive lineup of coworking space and incubation support services based in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Zhuhai and make those services available primarily to companies and organizations in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.



With the superior lineup of resources that the two parties jointly bring to the table, this cooperation will allow for the provision of high-end services to existing clients including assistance in matching government policies already in place with the client's needs, legal and financial consulting services, access to an intelligent office system, and scheduled themed member activities. The tie-up will also be a good opportunity to better connect services provided to the client with the growth of the client's business. By identifying the link between the service provided and the benefit to the client, more customized services can be created and offered to meet client needs, while also facilitating communication and exchanges between clients, no matter where they are located.

"As a vibrant and innovative incubation platform with more than 20 years of solid experience in the hotel and property management sectors, Chenglv SPACiE has always put high-standard service as our top priority. High-standard service, when properly executed, is what separates a coworking space from the traditional office space rental," said Daniel Lii, CEO of Globaltality Holdings. "The partnership with HuaCan DreamWorks truly expands what we will be able to offer our clients."

"Our core values are to achieve our service mission through serving others. The essence of the mission is what drives the top management at HuaCan DreamWorks, as we have found that its meaning resonates with our clients and our staff," said Yang Xuebing, chairman of HuaCan DreamWorks. "The cooperation with Globaltality Holdings is an important step which will allow us to implement our core values and provide more comprehensive and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs. We are fully confident in the benefits the cooperation will yield, for us, for our partners, and for our clients."



Looking ahead, Chenglv SPACiE will help clients succeed in their entrepreneurial projects in terms of quality and time-to-market accelerating the transformation that each industry is going through, while also creating more employment opportunities for all. The company expects to be a key element that helps clients to grow more rapidly while also being at the vanguard of the creation of new business models.

About Chenglv SPACiE

Chenglv (Beijing) Enterprise Management Consulting Co., Ltd. is a coworking space provider established by Globaltality Holdings in 2017, based on the philosophy of "optimizing space to create value". Chenglv SPACiE provides a wide array of operations and management services, further empowering our clients through space design, high-end services, and access to a wide array of IT applications, with the aim of improving productivity while providing a comfortable working environment. The companies and entrepreneurs who have chosen to locate their operations to one of our co-working spaces can focus more of their attention on achieving their own value. Visit the official website www.spacie.cn for more information.

About HuaCan DreamWorks

HuaCan DreamWorks was established in 2016 and operates incubation centers in Beijing, Chengdu and Zhuhai. The company provides one-stop entrepreneurial services, including the provision of office space, assistance in matching government policies with the client's needs, business matching and equity cooperation. The company has, to date, incubated 891 firms (including 77 firms from Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao).