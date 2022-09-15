Globe Gamer Grounds Offers Prizes Worth Up to 500,000 PHP

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Gamer Grounds, an esports platform that connects gamers of all skill levels, is calling out to all gamers to be a part of its growing community through its Raffles Fiesta and Daily Like, Share & Win campaigns with up to 500,000 PHP worth of prizes to be won, including a customized gaming PC and Sony PlayStation 5, among others. Also up for grabs are Ember Points, the platform's currency that can be exchanged for Steam gift cards, in-game currencies across multiple games including Mobile Legends Diamond, PUBG UC, and more.



Raffles Fiesta

Participants are required to sign up at https://bit.ly/GlobeGGRaffleFiesta in order to stand a winning chance from today until 31 October 2022. They will then need to complete a series of simple tasks on the Globe Gamer Grounds official platform to gain entries, and achieve specific milestones to secure any of the Grand Prizes.

Prizes are as below:

Daily prizes: Up to 7,500 Ember Points (equivalent to 800 PHP)

Grand Prizes:

Customized Gaming PC

Sony PlayStation 5

Gaming Peripherals from Razer

Xiaomi Pad 5

Realme Narzo 50

Gcash worth 1,000 PHP

Daily Like, Share & Win

For those who have never been lucky when it comes to giveaways, this is the chance. With this daily giveaway campaign, gamers are bound to be one of the lucky ones. All they have to do is:

That's simple. Giveaways begin now until 31 October and two winners will be picked to win 3,000 Ember Points (equivalent to 300 PHP) daily, so hurry.

Globe Gamer Grounds is a platform that connects gamers of all skill levels, where they can join exciting events and be rewarded for playing. Just by signing up as a member, gamers can compete with like-minded gamers and participate in tournaments and matches. The platform aims to provide the gaming community accessibility to multiple games with its large offering - from Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG, Pokemon Unite, to Tekken 7 - while allowing them to connect and interact with each other while honing their skills. That's not all, gamers also have the option to play against their favorite streamers.

For more information on Globe Gamer Grounds, visit globegamergrounds.com and follow them on their official channels .

About Globe Gamer Grounds

Globe Gamer Grounds is a platform to unite Filipino Gamers regardless of the games or devices they play. Registered users will be able to participate in daily tournaments, influencer challenges among others and be rewarded with Ember Points which can be redeemed into in-game currency, gift vouchers and many more.

About Globe Telecom

Globe is a leading full-service telecommunications company in the Philippines and publicly listed in the PSE with the stock symbol GLO. The company serves the telecommunications and technology needs of consumers and businesses across an entire suite of products and services including mobile, fixed, broadband, data connectivity, internet and managed services. It has major interests in financial technology, digital marketing solutions, venture capital funding for startups, and virtual healthcare. In 2019, Globe became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, committing to implement universal sustainability principles. Its principals are Ayala Corporation and Singtel, acknowledged industry leaders in the country and in the region. For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph. Follow @enjoyglobe on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About Swarmio Media

Swarmio Media (CSE: SWRM; OTC: SWMIF) is a technology company focused on deploying its proprietary end-to-end gaming and esports platform, Ember, which enables telcos to monetize their gaming customers. Swarmio has engaged with several telcos that have launched Ember as an add-on service, allowing subscribers to access tournaments, engage in a localized gaming community, challenge friends and influencers, and earn points that can be used to purchase gaming content. Ember is powered by Swarmio's patented Latency-Optimized Edge Cloud ('LEC') technology, which reduces lag and allows gamers to enjoy an optimized gaming experience.