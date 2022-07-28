Globus Medical Announces First Surgeries Using ExcelsiusGPS® In Sydney

WESTMEAD, Australia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, announced today the first spinal surgeries with ExcelsiusGPS® in Sydney were performed at Westmead Private Hospital. ExcelsiusGPS®, the world’s first revolutionary robotic navigation platform, is designed to improve safety and accuracy in the operating room.



Dr. Jun Kim at Westmead Private Hospital performed the first clinical cases using ExcelsiusGPS®. Performing two spinal surgeries, Dr. Kim placed Globus Medical CREO MIS® Stabilization System and RISE® interbody spacers with the robotic navigation system.

Later that same week, Dr. Gordon Dandie, Head of Neurosurgery at Westmead Private Hospital, used ExcelsiusGPS® for a direct lateral spinal surgery. Dr. Dandie said this device is the next step forward in robotic technology and people will likely travel from around the state to access it. “I do a clinic in Tamworth and see patients from all over the northwest of the state. They are keen to utilize the benefits of this system for their treatment.”

ExcelsiusGPS® is the world’s first technology to combine a rigid robotic arm and full navigation capabilities into one adaptable platform for accurate trajectory alignment in spine surgery. This revolutionary robotic navigation platform is Globus Medical’s advanced technology solution designed to improve safety and accuracy for patients, staff and surgeons in the operating room. ExcelsiusGPS® provides visualization of patient anatomy throughout the procedure to help surgeons optimize treatment. The system also is designed to streamline surgical workflow and to reduce radiation exposure to surgeons and staff.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical , Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at http://www.globusmedical.com .

