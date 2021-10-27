Glodon releases key findings in digital building white paper

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glodon Company Limited (Glodon) today releases key research outcomes from its digital building white paper that will be published later this year.

As a compact edition of the Digital Building Platform White Paper, the released document summarizes key concepts and findings of the full version, introducing digital building platform as a new Infrastructure for digital transformation.

Digital technologies have transformed the way humans design, build, and operate the places we live and work. Hence, there is a need to transform and upgrade building sector in a more socio, holistic and integrated format.

On this basis the document introduces digital infrastructure, digital building, and digital building platform in a way to change drastically the thinking and operation of the building sector. The value of the digital infrastructure is to promote the transformation of the building industry where digital building helps industrial strategy, use state of the art digital technologies, to lead industrial transformation and its upgrade.

Digital building platform creates collaboration among stakeholders, connect and integrate projects' data to support decision making and develop data-driven intelligent services to optimize, simulate, prevent, and control projects' process. Furthermore, these three elements contribute towards the upgrade of the building sector by creating a new range of services in design, construction and operations of our buildings and thus impact the industrial goals of making every project a success.

On a more pragmatic level, the document also answers key questions such as what is the digital transformation of enterprises, why do enterprises need digital transformation, and how do enterprises realize the digital transformation.

Focusing on the transformation and upgrading of the construction industry, Glodon has been publishing the white papers on digital building for four consecutive years. The whole version of the latest white paper will be available online at the end of this year.

As a digital building platform service provider, Glodon has various services around the entire building lifecycle such as software, solutions, big data, cloud computing, and intelligent hardware devices. With over 8,000 employees and 80 branches and subsidiaries worldwide, it has served clients from more than 100 countries.