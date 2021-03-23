Glory Star to Report Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 29, 2021 U.S. Eastern Time and Host a Conference Call on March 30, 2021 Beijing Time

BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) ("Glory Star" or the "Company"), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the full year of 2020 after the U.S. market closes on Monday, March 29, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yaoshixinghui.com/.

Glory Star's management will hold a conference call on Monday, March 29, 2021 at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time (or Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: 1-888-346-8982 Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905945 Conference ID: Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

The replay will be accessible through April 5, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: 1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10153445

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yaoshixinghui.com/.

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star's ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people's lives. The Company's large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

