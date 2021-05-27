GMAC Welcomes Top Latin American Business School as Its Newest Member

RESTON, Va., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™) today announced that EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey has become the Council’s latest member. Located in Mexico, the EGADE Business School is selected for its world-class programs and international recognition in and beyond Latin America, adding great representation of the region to the global association that constitutes 229 top business schools around the world.



“EGADE Business School at Tecnológico de Monterrey has built a globally recognized reputation as the leading Latin American business education institution, committed to empowering entrepreneurial leaders who create shared value and transform society,” said Dr. Osmar Zavaleta, interim dean of EGADE Business School. “EGADE is committed to the exchange of ideas and best practices with our global peers and GMAC membership provides a valuable platform for enhancing that exchange other GMAC member schools”.

“The pandemic has taught us to be innovative and adaptive in a disruptive environment of an interconnected world,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “We value the global vision and holistic approach that EGADE Business School brings and look forward to their contributions to the advancement of graduate management education.”

EGADE Business Schools is among a select group of institutions internationally to hold the “triple-crown” of excellence from the three leading global accreditation systems for business education quality assessment and continuous improvement: Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), Association of MBAs (AMBA), and EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). For the fourth consecutive year in 2021, EGADE Business School topped the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) ranking in Mexico and Latin America for its Full-Time MBA in Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Master in Finance programs and appears for the first time as the regional leader for its recently introduced Masters in Management.

To be considered for membership in GMAC, a school must maintain a selective admissions process; offer a master’s program in business administration, management subjects or equivalent; and demonstrate support of GMAC’s mission through the use of its products and services.

