GMG Productions kicks off Queen's We Will Rock You Singapore run in January 2023

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GMG Productions and Selladoor Worldwide are thrilled to announce that the global phenomenon We Will Rock You will open its run in Singapore on 5 January 2023. This brand new, reimagined production directed and choreographed by Olivier Award nominee Nick Winston, is kicking off a multi-year international tour and audiences in Singapore will be sure to enjoy this new production. Tickets to the production are now available at Sistic.



We Will Rock You feels like a musical-plus-rock concert, and is one that the whole family can enjoy. Opens in Singapore, 5 Jan 2023

"GMG Productions is incredibly excited to debut our production of We Will Rock You in Singapore. The original production has been seen by over 16 million people worldwide. We can't think of a better title to come back with after such a long intermission," said GMG Productions CEO and We Will Rock You producer, Carlos Candal.

The show will be staged at Singapore's elite performing arts centre, The Esplanade, Theatres on the Bay from 5 Jan 2023 and will run for 22 performances.

"We know the Singaporean audience loves Queen and Queen's music, so, although this production is not new to Singapore, we are putting together a newly reimagined set and costume design. We are confident that our We Will Rock You showcase feels like a musical-plus-rock concert and is one that the whole family can enjoy." Mr. Candal continues.

We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries as they try to save rock'n'roll music in a post-apocalyptic world. In an age where algorithms predict our every preference, We Will Rock You is a musical for our time: a fist-pumping, foot-stomping anthem to individuality.

We Will Rock You is produced by Selladoor Worldwide, Carlos Candal, Gavin Kalin Productions, Limelight Productions and ShowTime Management South Africa.

This brand-new international rock-powered production features 24 of Queen's biggest hits, including Killer Queen, Under Pressure, We Are the Champions, Radio Ga Ga, I Want to Break Free, Don't Stop Me Now Bohemian Rhapsody, Another One Bites the Dust, and, of course, the inimitable We Will Rock You. With a futuristic-styled set by Tom Rogers, and video backdrop by Douglas O'Connell and fabulous new costumes from Sarah Mercade, this is sure to be an absolute smash hit.

Tickets go on sale on 7 September 2022 via Sistic www.sistic.com.sg

MORE ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer: Nick Winston

Musical Supervisor: Mark Crossland

Associate Director: Ryan Lee Seager

Set Designer: Tom Rogers

Video Designer: Douglas O'Connell

Sound Designer: Ben Harrison

Costume Designer: Sarah Mercade

Costume Supervisor: Megan Rarity

TICKETING AND SHOW INFORMATION

5 January 2023 - 22 January 2023

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Tuesday to Friday : 8.00 pm

Saturday : 2.30pm & 8.00pm

Sunday : 1.00pm & 6.00pm

Tickets are available from:

Cat 1 $188 Cat 2 $158 Cat 3 $128 Cat 4 $108 Cat 5 $88

BOOKINGS

Website: www.sistic.com.sg Phone: +65 6348 5555

ABOUT GMG PRODUCTIONS

GMG Productions has its headquarters in Asia, and services the entire Pacific region, as well as regional bases in New Zealand, Manila, and the UK.

Having strong existing relationships with some of the world's most acclaimed Producers, GMGP is dedicated to bringing prestigious productions to the region. The GMGP founders and management team comprise some of the entertainment industry's elite who are also supported by a strong in-house team with a wealth of experience in production, marketing, and design to enable GMGP to service every aspect needed to present shows in the Asia Pacific.

Over the past decade, the GMGP team has been involved in producing numerous shows from CATS and RSC's Matilda in Manila, Disney's The Lion King, Les Misérables, MAMMA MIA! And WICKED, The Sound of Music, West Side Story, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Audiences will be experiencing more of what Broadway and London's West End have to offer, with an exciting lineup of shows in the coming years.

Website: www.gmg-productions.com

