GNC and Nuritas Launch Next Generation of Protein Powered by AI-Based Plant Peptide, Offering New Solution to Muscle Recovery

Beyond Raw® Dynamic Whey High-Tech Protein enhanced with PeptiStrong™ is Now at GNC Nationwide

—

The leading health and nutrition retailer worldwide, GNC has teamed up with Nuritas, the world leader in AI-based peptide discovery, to introduce their most dynamic protein yet, Beyond Raw® Dynamic Whey High-Tech Protein enhanced with PeptiStrong™. It is available online and in GNC stores nationwide in three delicious flavors: tiramisu, chocolate lava cake and vanilla ice cream.

PeptiStrong™ is the advanced plant-based solution for muscle recovery, backed by top safety and regulatory approvals. These patented Nuritas plant peptides have three proven actions: boost muscle protein synthesis, reduce markers associated with muscle breakdown and decrease exercise-induced inflammation. As a result, users experience more effective workout benefits, shorter recovery times, and reduced muscle fatigue. PeptiStrong peptides stand out as a cutting-edge option for optimizing muscle strength recovery and enhancing overall fitness performance.

GNC is launching the next-generation of protein, powered by Nuritas in three delicious dessert flavors. The protein building blocks are provided by whey protein isolate, while Nuritas PeptiStrong augment the nutritional approach: working with protein; their cell-signaling power helps support muscle strength recovery. Consumers can expect to experience a reduction in fatigue in the days after training. This enables gym-goers to train better, and to train more often; helping them to reach their personal bests. To fuel the body and delight taste buds, consumers can indulge in Beyond Raw Dynamic Whey by adding to shakes, smoothies, oatmeal, or on it's own mixed with water.

“Together, with GNC, we have crafted an incredible combination for optimizing sports performance: whey protein and bioactive peptides,” said Dr. Nora Khaldi, Founder and CEO of Nuritas. “Whey provides the building blocks while peptides provide the cell-signal to help the body make the best use of nutrition and superpower the results.”

Beyond Raw®, GNC’s best selling protein, is developed by the Nutrition Scientists at GNC. Now combined with Nuritas PeptiStrong hero peptides, Beyond Raw 's latest line goes even further to deliver a next level dietary supplement.

“At GNC, our expert Product Design team is always on the lookout for the next generation of ingredients,”said Rachel Jones, SVP, Chief Product Innovation and Science Officer at GNC. “We loved Nuritas’ AI-based approach at peptide identification and were excited to bring this game-changing peptide to our most dedicated Beyond Raw consumers who expect nothing but the best from their supplements.”

Each flavor is available in 30.86 oz, approximately 25 servings, and retails for $69.99. Customers can order now at gnc.com or purchase in stores.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

MEDIA CONTACT

Konnect Agency

Elizabeth Parra

eparra@konnectagency.com

About Us: About Nuritas: What if the future of intelligent ingredients was here but remained hidden away from science? Through pioneering life science and artificial intelligence, Nuritas and our unique Nuritas Magnifier allows us to identify, unlock, clinically test, and patent peptides; turning them into powerful and precise ingredients that elevate natural efficacy. We want to empower people to live healthier lives, naturally by making our everyday products healthier, safer, greener, and more efficacious - from what we eat, to what we apply to our skin, all the way to what we feed our livestock. By translating nature’s wisdom into innovation, together, we can change the life of billions. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn or via our website at www.nuritas.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Elizabeth Parra

Email: Send Email

Organization: Konnect Agency

Website: http://konnectagency.com



Release ID: 89106386

Should you detect any errors, issues, or discrepancies with the content contained within this press release, or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond and take necessary steps within the next 8 hours to resolve any identified issues or guide you through the removal process. We value the trust placed in us by our readers and remain dedicated to providing accurate and reliable information.