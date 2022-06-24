Go beyond limits as Armaggeddon launches its new Showroom and Experience Center for the complete sensory experience

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore's best-loved PC builder, Armaggeddon, will officially launch its Showroom and Experience Center on the 25th of June 2022 at 1 Kallang Sector #03-05. With over 11 years of showcasing excellence in the industry, Armaggeddon, owned by Leapfroglobal, continues to be dedicated to providing the best and latest gaming PC choices in the market.



https://youtu.be/CvdV3Mh-raU

Get ready to explore and unravel top-notch, high-quality gaming deals on PC, monitors, keyboards, mice, and even audio equipment.

To provide a unique experience that redefines the custom PC buyer journey, the Showroom and Experience Center will be giving the audience a complete sensory experience of all the components that make up the PC ecosystem. Customers will feel the thrill as they will have the opportunity to examine and compare each PC element to build their next dream setup.

Armaggeddon keeps the ship sailing as it moves from the typical showcasing of PC gears and gaming furniture to expanding gaming possibilities by allowing customers to truly learn and understand how each setup is essential and how they all work together creating the ultimate gaming experience.

Visitors can feel each element at the Gadget Garage as they select types of PC upgrades that include PSU, pans, cables, and the famous Armaggeddon headphones and mice. they can also navigate through the entire room and see Armaggeddon Pixxel+ Monitors in full display in the Monitor Section.



Armaggeddon will also be launching its new range of all things custom keyboards – AMGD.GG – which will have its own exclusive area designed for consumers to view, test, touch, and build their desired typing equipment. Whether you're a hobbyist, a beginner, or an expert, this is an experience you will truly enjoy.

Customers will have the option to get the complete setup by picking out the best audio equipment at the Audio Zone where SonicGear products, like headphones, earbuds, hi-fi speakers, bookshelf speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers are blasting premium quality music at optimal performance.

Content and music creators can also get their hands on some of the biggest audio equipment brands in the world as the Showroom will also be showcasing products by top brands such as Korg, a Japanese company that manufactures high-quality electronic musical instruments, audio equipment, and accessories, under the Yamaha Corporation; streaming mixers, condenser mics, and more by Mackie, the brand founded by American inventor Greg Mackie, that has been creating professional audio products in Seattle, USA since 1988 and IINVICTOR Soturi+ Gaming Headsets.

Experts will also be present to help out newbies and long-time enthusiasts alike in putting their chosen elements together. With a wide range of parts and accessories available, Armaggeddon guarantees that customers can definitely find what they're looking for.

There's more... Armaggeddon is also celebrating 11 years of domination in the gaming arena and to reward their loyal fans and customers in Singapore, they will be putting forth 11 unique gaming peripherals and components for the next 11 weeks for 11 lucky individuals at just $11.

For those who want to score this amazing deal, they only need to visit the Armaggeddon Singapore official page to learn the complete mechanics.

Armaggeddon continues to be one of the go-to destinations for professional gamers and gaming enthusiasts in Singapore for their peripherals and components. It has been around for over 23 years building a supportive community founded on the mutual love and passion for gaming.

As it launches its new Showroom and Experience Center this year, Armaggeddon hopes for this to serve as a gift to its community by providing an all-new and fully enjoyable moment for everyone who is already a part of the industry, and a welcoming one to those who are just about to begin on their amazing journey, by getting a complete sensory experience of the PC ecosystem and the enthralling adventure of building your own.

Don't miss out on this amazing event and get ready to bring the gaming experience to new heights.

About Leapfroglobal:



Leapfroglobal (Leapfrog Distribution Pte Ltd) is the founding company for Singaporean brands like Armaggeddon, SonicGear, Alcatroz, Elysium and Audiobox. Established in 1997, they first started out as a distributor for Altec Lansing and Klipsch before venturing into developing their own audio brand (SonicGear), and later moving into the PC chassis, components and peripherals space through Alcatroz (first registered as PowerLogic), Armaggeddon, Elysium and Audiobox.



Leapfrog Distribution now holds distribution exclusive rights for Lofree, Skyloong, Inno3D in Singapore and has 2 other branch offices in Malaysia and Indonesia. It's core portfolio of brands (Alcatroz, Audiobox, Armaggeddon, Elysium and SonicGear) are distributed in over 35 countries world-wide.