Go From Crypto Curious to Confident With Just One Book, Say Authors

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov 17, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - As cryptocurrencies continue to dominate the news, more and more people are interested in hearing the 'real deal' from veteran insiders. However, many don't know where to start, especially when experts are using unfamiliar terms like "altcoin," "Web3," and other jargon.



Experienced investors in the crypto market want to level the playing field and pave the way for new investors. Such is the case for Mike Kimelman and Charlie Shrem, co-authors of the new book Mastering the Basics of Bitcoin and Crypto: Go from Crypto Curious to Crypto Confident With Just One Book.



The book promises to be a revolution in the way the typical reader sees and talks about cryptocurrencies. Both authors are highly respected minds in the crypto field with over a decade of experience. By sharing their knowledge, they aim to help the average consumer become more familiar with Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies, and the emerging world of Web3 as a whole.



This is a service that Kimelman and Shrem have been providing for years. Their company Dekryption provides consultations to elite level businesses about how they can implement blockchain technology into their business, and how they can use the crypto market to turn a profit. They've helped big names in the business world integrate crypto and other new tech into their business strategies, as well as healthcare companies and not-for-profit organizations.



As Dekryption assures visitors to their website, "With our team of ex-Wall Street and crypto experts, we help firms expertly navigate the Age of Disruption by providing cutting edge strategic advice, capital, marketing and other solutions." This includes consultations on digital assets like Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.



Now, through their new book, they're sharing that knowledge with the rest of the world. Kimelman and Shrem want to eliminate the mystery that surrounds the world of crypto for outsiders. Their book is a plain English guide through all the jargon and complex terminology that plagues online conversations, cutting through the tech speak and delivering real results. As one reviewer noted, "This is the quintessential 'Bitcoin for Boomers' guide."



If you've ever wanted to take your first steps toward investing in crypto, or if you're a long-time investor who wants to learn more about the industry and how you can profit from it, Mastering the Basics promises to be an invaluable tool to add to your arsenal.



Mastering the Basics of Bitcoin and Crypto (ISBN: 9798509444623) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Barnes and Noble and Amazon. The paperback retails for $9.99 and the ebook retails for $6.99.



Learn more at



About the authors:



Mike Kimelman is a bestselling author, entrepreneur, and expert on disruptive innovation. Formerly an M&A lawyer and the founder of a New York-based hedge fund, he currently is a co-founder at Dekryption Labs (



Charlie Shrem is a well-known American entrepreneur and bitcoin advocate; he co-founded now-defunct start-up company BitInstant and is also a founding member of the Bitcoin Foundation. He is the host of the top-ranked crypto podcast, Untold Stories. Follow Charlie on Twitter at



